Duplexes in Maresme, Spain

2 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Premia de Dalt, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartments in a Residential Complex Near Beaches and Shopping Areas in Maresme Barcelona Pre…
$563,360
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Premia de Dalt, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartments in a Residential Complex Near Beaches and Shopping Areas in Maresme Barcelona Pre…
$647,072
Properties features in Maresme, Spain

