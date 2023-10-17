Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Land
  4. Girones

Lands for sale in Girones, Spain

1 property total found
Plot of land in Sant Julia de Ramis, Spain
Plot of land
Sant Julia de Ramis, Spain
Area 130 m²
This property, with more than 130Ha of land, is divided into 3 zones: 1.Complex-golf course …
€20,00M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir