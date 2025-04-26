Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Cartagena
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Terrace

Terraced Penthouses for sale in Cartagena, Spain

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN MAR DE CRISTAL. NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN MAR DE CRI…
$370,708
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Cartagena, Spain

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go