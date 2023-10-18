Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Land
  4. Baix Llobregat

Lands for sale in Baix Llobregat, Spain

1 property total found
Plot of land in Abrera, Spain
Plot of land
Abrera, Spain
Area 35 411 m²
Large plot of land with a project for 230 homes of 100 m2 for semi-detached houses, apartmen…
€5,00M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir