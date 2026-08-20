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Commercial Property in Baix Llobregat, Spain

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4 properties total found
Commercial property 198 m² in Castelldefels, Spain
Commercial property 198 m²
Castelldefels, Spain
Area 198 m²
Commercial premises in the town of Castelldefels on the Costa Garraf.The total area is 198 s…
$410,305
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Commercial property 950 m² in Viladecans, Spain
Commercial property 950 m²
Viladecans, Spain
Area 950 m²
Commercial premises in the city of Viladecans in the suburbs of Barcelona.Located on the fir…
$683,108
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Hotel 4 736 m² in Sant Joan Despi, Spain
Hotel 4 736 m²
Sant Joan Despi, Spain
Rooms 80
Area 4 736 m²
Number of floors 7
A 4 stars hotel in Barcelona is sold. The hotel has 80 rooms, each of which is equipped with…
$24,79M
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Commercial property 562 m² in Castelldefels, Spain
Commercial property 562 m²
Castelldefels, Spain
Area 562 m²
Commercial premises in the second line of the sea in the city of Castelldefels on the Costa …
$1,39M
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