Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Baix Ebre
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Baix Ebre, Spain

;
2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in el Perello, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Perello, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 387 m²
In 100 meters from the beach in Perello, Terragona, on the Costa Dorada, a very quiet area a…
$705,088
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Deltebre, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Deltebre, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Touristic apartments for sale in the Deltebre operating since 1995. It´s situated in 8 km fr…
$208,105
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Baix Ebre, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go