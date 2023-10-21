UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares
Houses
Houses for sale in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
San Sebastian de los Reyes
3
House
Clear all
13 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Chalet 9 rooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
9
1 300 m²
€2,95M
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
4
220 m²
Wonderful renovated corner townhouse in one of the best residential areas of Las Rosas ( Mad…
€580,000
Recommend
6 room house with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
6
285 m²
€635,000
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
4
216 m²
House with terrace located in a quiet area in the very center of Tres Cantos ( Madrid ). Gre…
€520,000
Recommend
5 room house with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
5
333 m²
A fantastic corner townhouse located in Soto de Vinyuelas, Tres Cantos ( Madrid ), near the …
€629,000
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
4
162 m²
Fantastic adjoining house, completely renovated, located in Tres Cantos ( Madrid ).On the ma…
€589,000
Recommend
5 room house with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
5
441 m²
Beautiful corner villa of 441 m2 on a plot of more than 800 m2, located in one of the best u…
€2,16M
Recommend
5 room house with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
5
440 m²
An individual villa of 440 m2, located in the exclusive area of La Moraleha, just on 2 floor…
€2,48M
Recommend
5 room house with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
5
450 m²
Fantastic adjoining villa of 450 m ², located in the most exclusive area of El Ensignar de L…
€2,20M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with Lift, with Home appliances
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
6
6
1 000 m²
In the prestigious area of La Moraleja this independent villa of more than 1000 m2 is sold o…
€5,50M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
4
360 m²
A luxurious villa with swimming pool and sea views is located in San Sebstian, Spain. In a …
€1,86M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
6
874 m²
An exclusive mansion with magnificent sea views is located in San Sebastian, Basque Country.…
€1,85M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
4
265 m²
The modern villa is located next to the famous culinary centre in San Sebastian, Basque Coun…
€1,45M
Recommend
Property types in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares
villas
Properties features in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL