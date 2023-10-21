Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain

Madrid
8
9 properties total found
Hotel 11 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel 11 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 11
Area 300 m²
DescriptionThe NEW Hotel in Madrid city center, 1.45 million euros, 11 rooms.– The hotel is …
€1,45M
Hotel 99 rooms in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel 99 rooms
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Rooms 99
€1,40M
Hotel 134 rooms in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel 134 rooms
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Rooms 134
€97,75M
Hotel 110 rooms in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel 110 rooms
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Rooms 110
€19,00M
Hotel 95 rooms in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel 95 rooms
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Rooms 95
€22,50M
Commercial real estate with furniture, in city center, with internet in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Commercial real estate with furniture, in city center, with internet
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Bedrooms 28
Area 2 892 m²
The magnificent building is located in the center of San Sebastian. Building with a total ar…
€9,82M
Hotel in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Boutique of 3 stars sells to Hotel in the center of Madrid. He arranges of 40 rooms, individ…
€7,50M
Commercial in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Commercial
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Area 3 651 m²
Building in sale in an exclusive quarter of Madrid, consists of 26 housings, 1 office and 2 …
€15,73M
Commercial in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Commercial
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Area 10 115 m²
LUXURY APARTMENTS Best residential and commercial area of Madrid: Heart of the centre. Lot o…
€125,00M

Property types in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares

hotels
