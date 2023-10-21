Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain

Madrid
18
San Sebastian de los Reyes
12
62 properties total found
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 408 m²
Floor 5
🌇PENTHOUSE FOR SALE🌇SALAMANCA, MADRID🌇 5,250,000€ 408m2 5th floor 4 bedrooms …
€5,25M
3 room apartment in city center, with surveillance security system, with city view in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
3 room apartment in city center, with surveillance security system, with city view
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 4
Beautiful, bright apartment in the prestigious area of Salamanca in Madrid! Located in t…
€510,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/5
Apartment for sale in Matadero area, Madrid 360,000 euros 70m2 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms ✅…
€360,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/7
🌇 Apartment for sale in the Montaban area, central Madrid 🌇 2,950,000 € 180m2 3 bedrooms …
€2,95M
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartment for sale in the Goya area, central Madrid 590,000 € 65m2 2 bedrooms 2 bathroom…
€590,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 6/7
Sale of apartments in the Chamartin area, center of Madrid 495,000 € 70m2 2 bedrooms 2 b…
€495,000
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
The sale of two apartments in the Ronda de Atocha area has an excellent location, overlookin…
€510,000
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
Floor 8/8
Penthouse for sale! center of Madrid 1,295,000 € Obtaining a gold visa of an investor! 220m…
€1,30M
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
Fantastic real estate located in the newest residential complex in Soto de La Moraleha. Surr…
€750,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
For sale a beautiful 2-room apartment in one of the best urbanizations in Ensignar de los Re…
€775,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 121 m²
A beautiful house with a southern orientation in one of the best urbanizations of Ensignar d…
€790,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 124 m²
Spacious and bright apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with an area of 116 m2, in th…
€585,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 143 m²
Beautiful ground floor apartment with a private garden of 196 m2 with lawn, trees and plants…
€740,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
Magnificent ground floor apartment with a garden located in Sanchinarro (Madrid), with 2 bed…
€575,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
An exclusive penthouse with a terrace of 30 m is located in Las Tablas (Madrid), in a luxuri…
€610,000
2 room apartment in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
Magnificent house located in the Salamanca area. Located on the 2nd floor of a good building…
€715,000
2 room apartment in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
Excellent apartment for sale on one of the best streets of Madrid Calle Ortega y Gasset in t…
€620,000
2 room apartment in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 69 m²
Recently renovated house located in a classic building on Juan Bravo Street, in the very cen…
€550,000
2 room apartment in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Renovated apartment of 85 m2 with luxurious characteristics on one of the most representativ…
€760,000
2 room apartment in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
A completely new house with high-quality decoration, located in the very center of the Salam…
€750,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Beautiful penthouse in a closed village. Located in Encinar de los Reyes, north and south si…
€665,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
Spacious apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms in Campo de las Nacionales in a resid…
€595,000
4 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 153 m²
Houses with 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, as well as penthouses with 1, 3 and 4 bedrooms. Closed c…
€730,000
2 room apartment in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Magnificent real estate, completely renovated with luxurious qualities, located in the prest…
€875,000
2 room apartment in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
An amazing luxury home, ready for living, located in the luxurious area of Barrio de Salaman…
€570,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Beautiful and bright apartment located in the exclusive area of La Moraleha, in an urbanizat…
€650,000
3 room apartment in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
3 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
Wonderful apartment in the exclusive area of Salamanca ( Madrid ).Located on the fifth floor…
€800,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
The property is located in a gated complex overlooking Sanchinarro and Valdebebas Park. The …
€530,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 128 m²
Beautiful apartment located in a closed complex in Sanchinarro. The house has 3 bedrooms, 2 …
€500,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 147 m²
Very bright apartment located in Las Tablas. It consists of three bedrooms, all equipped wit…
€525,000

