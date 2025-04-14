Cottage village Tis da Glad

A plot in a landscaped village near two lakes and a coniferous forest



Location:

Vyborg district of Leningrad region, 85 km from the CAD

→ You can get to St. Petersburg by Primorsky and Vyborg highway

Social.significant infrastructure is located 5 minutes drive in settlements - Red Valley, Ryabovo, Kamyshovka are located 4-6 km from the village. There is a Magnit supermarket, post offices, Sberbank office, kindergartens, a school, a hospital and a cafe. A 30-minute drive from the village are the ski resorts "Snow", "Golden Valley" and "Red Lake", where international freestyle competitions are held.





Natural environment:

→ Within walking distance of Lake Mamontovskoye and Alexandrovskoye

→ On the border of the village coniferous forest



Communications and Infrastructure of the Village

→ Electricity 15 kW (by Government Decree No. 861)

→ Wide intra-quarter travel

Checkpoints, security.

→ Rest area

→ Playground

→ The service of the territory is carried out by the professional service company "Greenline"





Conditions of purchase:

→ Mortgage from leading banks on preferential programs

→ Installment from the price as with 100% payment! Free of interest for the first year; up to 48 months; possibility of construction immediately after the conclusion of the transaction;

Trade-in at market value with a deal from 1 week





Guarantee:

→ Sale directly from the owner, there are documents

→ The project is being implemented by FACT.

→ The service company provides assistance in resolving all issues after the purchase of the site



Do you need a smaller or larger area? Call us right now and we’ll pick it up for you from our sites!



Possible Online Presentation Site No. 132. Cadastral number of the site: 47:01:1314001:3308