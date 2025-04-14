Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district

Location:

Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life:

Schools and kindergartens;

shops and pharmacies;

Restaurants and spa centers



Natural environment:

→ Coniferous forest, Oz. Vorontsovskoye with eco-path. In walking distance from "Lintulovo" there are several more lakes - Lublin, Zhmurkino and small Lozovoe lake.



Communications and infrastructure of the village:

→ Electricity 15 kW (by Government Decree No. 861)

→ Pipeline

Checkpoints, security.

→ Guest parking

→ Asphalt roads with pavements

→ LED street lighting

→ Single fence, entrance to the site

→ Rest area: its own park with a reservoir and two recreation areas

→ The service of the territory is carried out by the professional service company Greenline.



Conditions of purchase:

→ Mortgage from leading banks on preferential programs

→ Installment from the price as with 100% payment! Free of interest for the first year; first installment from 10%; period up to 48 months; possibility of construction immediately after the conclusion of the transaction;

Trade-in at market value with a deal from 1 week



Guarantee:

→ Sale directly from the owner, there are documents

→ The project is being implemented by FACT.

→ The service company provides assistance in resolving all issues after the purchase of the site



Possible Online Presentation Site No. 214. Cadastral number of the site: 47:01:1706001:7573