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Warehouses for sale in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

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3 properties total found
Warehouse 4 130 m² in Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Warehouse 4 130 m²
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 4 130 m²
Floor 1
Modern warm warehouse of class "A" is offered for rent Total area: 4370 m2. Advantages of …
$72,484
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Warehouse 2 470 m² in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Warehouse 2 470 m²
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Area 2 470 m²
Floor 1
Heated Class A warehouse for rent. The announcement is relevant. Total area of 2300 m2, incl…
$43,350
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Warehouse 8 600 m² in Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Warehouse 8 600 m²
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 8 600 m²
Floor 1
Heated Class A warehouse for rent. The announcement is relevant. Total area of 8600 m2, incl…
$150,935
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