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Restaurants for sale in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

сommercial properties
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warehouses
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2 properties total found
Restaurant in Yantarny, Russia
Restaurant
Yantarny, Russia
For sale ready-made business - a fully equipped summer cafe in Moscow. Amber Central Beach.G…
Price on request
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Restaurant 481 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Restaurant 481 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 481 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of a detached building in the Central District | 408.6 m2 | Land leased until 2055forec…
$516,125
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Agency
Nenahova
Languages
Русский
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