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Warehouses for sale in Arkhangelsk Oblast, Russia

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Arkhangelsk
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3 properties total found
Warehouse 2 880 m² in Arkhangelsk, Russia
Warehouse 2 880 m²
Arkhangelsk, Russia
Area 2 880 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. d Arkhangelsk, Reidova Street, 34, 1 floor (North, 1210 k…
$48,667
Leave a request
Warehouse 11 520 m² in Arkhangelsk, Russia
Warehouse 11 520 m²
Arkhangelsk, Russia
Area 11 520 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. d Arkhangelsk, Reidova Street, 34, 1 floor (North, 1210 k…
$194,669
Leave a request
Warehouse 5 760 m² in Arkhangelsk, Russia
Warehouse 5 760 m²
Arkhangelsk, Russia
Area 5 760 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. d Arkhangelsk, Reidova Street, 34, 1 floor (North, 1210 k…
$97,334
Leave a request
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