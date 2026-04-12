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Business for Sale in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

сommercial properties
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Office 1 522 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 1 522 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 1 522 m²
Floor 8
Dear Tenant, we offer you to rent in the BC "White Gardens, Tower A" ("White Gardens, Tower …
$178,573
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Office 293 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 293 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 293 m²
Floor 2
Dear Tenant, we offer you to rent in the BC "Moscow silk, Klein Workshop" office 293.6 m2 on…
$11,032
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Warehouse 1 296 m² in Datlovka, Russia
Warehouse 1 296 m²
Datlovka, Russia
Area 1 296 m²
Floor 1
New and technological premises in an innovative and unique park, built in the format of read…
$1,72M
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Warehouse 6 000 m² in Chekhovsky District, Russia
Warehouse 6 000 m²
Chekhovsky District, Russia
Area 6 000 m²
Floor 1
Class A production and warehouse space is offered for rent The area is indicated in the anno…
$83,738
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Office 489 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 489 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 489 m²
Floor 7
Dear Tenant, we offer you to rent in BC "Minaevsky" office 489.0 m2 on the 7th floor on favo…
$12,074
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Warehouse 8 914 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 8 914 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 8 914 m²
Floor 1
On sale is offered production and warehouse class A (Light Industrial) from a large develope…
$15,97M
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Warehouse 35 176 m² in Moscow, Russia
Warehouse 35 176 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 35 176 m²
Floor 1
Two complexes are sold in a single lot: 1. Moscow, passage Projected 4296th, page 1 The whol…
$5,80M
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Office 282 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 282 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 282 m²
Floor 1
Dear Tenant, we offer you to rent in the mansion "Podsossensky" free room 282.5 m2 on the 1s…
$19,324
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Office 306 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 306 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 306 m²
Floor 3
Dear Buyer, we offer you to purchase office 306.5 m2 on the 3rd floor in the property on fav…
$1,44M
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Warehouse 1 330 m² in Leninsky District, Russia
Warehouse 1 330 m²
Leninsky District, Russia
Area 1 330 m²
Floor 1
The block is offered for rent/sale in a modern industrial park of Light Industrial format. O…
$31,401
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Office 1 149 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 1 149 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 1 149 m²
Floor 5
Dear Tenant, we offer you to rent an office of 1149.0 m2 on the 5th floor on favorable terms…
$27,509
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Warehouse 32 423 m² in Sof’ino, Russia
Warehouse 32 423 m²
Sof’ino, Russia
Area 32 423 m²
Floor 1
Sale of Class A warehouse 32,423 m2 is the top object for large-scale projects. Key charact…
$39,68M
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