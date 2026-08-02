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Сommercial property in Naro-Fominsk, Russia

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21 property total found
Commercial property 113 m² in Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Commercial property 113 m²
Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Area 113 m²
Club house business class is an 8-storey building, built on brick-monolithic construction te…
$267,459
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Commercial property 100 m² in Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Commercial property 100 m²
Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Area 100 m²
Club house business class is an 8-storey building, built on brick-monolithic construction te…
$237,029
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Commercial property 107 m² in Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Commercial property 107 m²
Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Area 107 m²
Club house business class is an 8-storey building, built on brick-monolithic construction te…
$253,908
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 103 m² in Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Commercial property 103 m²
Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Area 103 m²
Club house business class is an 8-storey building, built on brick-monolithic construction te…
$245,112
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Commercial property 76 m² in Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Commercial property 76 m²
Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Area 76 m²
Club house business class is an 8-storey building, built on brick-monolithic construction te…
$180,684
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Commercial property 78 m² in Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Commercial property 78 m²
Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Area 78 m²
Club house business class is an 8-storey building, built on brick-monolithic construction te…
$184,725
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Commercial property 88 m² in Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Commercial property 88 m²
Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Area 88 m²
Club house business class is an 8-storey building, built on brick-monolithic construction te…
$210,164
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Commercial property 108 m² in Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Commercial property 108 m²
Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Area 108 m²
Club house business class is an 8-storey building, built on brick-monolithic construction te…
$255,572
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Commercial property 86 m² in Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Commercial property 86 m²
Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Area 86 m²
Club house business class is an 8-storey building, built on brick-monolithic construction te…
$203,269
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Commercial property 62 m² in Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Commercial property 62 m²
Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Area 62 m²
Club house business class is an 8-storey building, built on brick-monolithic construction te…
$148,351
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Commercial property 79 m² in Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Commercial property 79 m²
Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Area 79 m²
Club house business class is an 8-storey building, built on brick-monolithic construction te…
$188,529
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Commercial property 78 m² in Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Commercial property 78 m²
Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Area 78 m²
Club house business class is an 8-storey building, built on brick-monolithic construction te…
$186,390
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Commercial property 79 m² in Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Commercial property 79 m²
Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Area 79 m²
Club house business class is an 8-storey building, built on brick-monolithic construction te…
$188,529
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Commercial property 102 m² in Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Commercial property 102 m²
Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Area 102 m²
Club house business class is an 8-storey building, built on brick-monolithic construction te…
$242,497
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Commercial property 113 m² in Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Commercial property 113 m²
Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Area 113 m²
Club house business class is an 8-storey building, built on brick-monolithic construction te…
$268,648
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Commercial property 64 m² in Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Commercial property 64 m²
Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Area 64 m²
Club house business class is an 8-storey building, built on brick-monolithic construction te…
$148,566
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Commercial property 76 m² in Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Commercial property 76 m²
Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Area 76 m²
Club house business class is an 8-storey building, built on brick-monolithic construction te…
$175,788
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Commercial property 109 m² in Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Commercial property 109 m²
Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Area 109 m²
Club house business class is an 8-storey building, built on brick-monolithic construction te…
$258,425
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Commercial property 84 m² in Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Commercial property 84 m²
Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Area 84 m²
Club house business class is an 8-storey building, built on brick-monolithic construction te…
$198,514
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Commercial property 67 m² in Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Commercial property 67 m²
Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Area 67 m²
Club house business class is an 8-storey building, built on brick-monolithic construction te…
$160,238
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Commercial property 96 m² in Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Commercial property 96 m²
Naro-Fominsk, Russia
Area 96 m²
Club house business class is an 8-storey building, built on brick-monolithic construction te…
$227,757
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