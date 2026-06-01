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Mansion 10 bedrooms in Moscow, Russia
Mansion 10 bedrooms
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 30
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 4 704 m²
Number of floors 2
Aesthetics of luxury real estate from Smirex An architectural ensemble in the style of la…
$110,00M
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Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
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