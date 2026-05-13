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Pool Mansions in Russia

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Central Federal District
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Moscow Oblast
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Mansion 6 bedrooms in Moscow, Russia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
Unique mansions on Sofia embankment with views of the Kremlin. Price on request.In the LCD "…
Price on request
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Properties features in Russia

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
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