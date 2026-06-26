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Pool Houses for sale in Krasnodar Krai, Russia

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5 bedroom house in Sirius, Russia
5 bedroom house
Sirius, Russia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Sirius | st. hockeyThe most prestigious location of the Absolute Plain.Direct neighborhood w…
$4,40M
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