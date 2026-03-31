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Warehouse 7 200 m² in Vysokovsk, Russia
Warehouse 7 200 m²
Vysokovsk, Russia
Area 7 200 m²
Floor 1
Electricity: 75 kW per building (probably increased). Central water supply Central drainage …
$8,86M
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Warehouse 2 880 m² in Vysokovsk, Russia
Warehouse 2 880 m²
Vysokovsk, Russia
Area 2 880 m²
Floor 1
Electricity: 75 kW per building (probably increased). Central water supply Central drainage …
$3,54M
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Office 665 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 665 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 665 m²
Floor 5
Dear Buyer, we offer you to purchase in the BC "9 Acres I" office 665.0 m2 on the 5th floor …
$1,47M
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Office 2 290 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 2 290 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 2 290 m²
Floor 10
Dear Tenant, we offer you to rent in the BC "Northern Lights" office 2290.0 m2 on the 10th f…
$137,962
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Office 323 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 323 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 323 m²
Floor 15
Dear Buyer, we offer you to purchase in BC "AVIUM, Cor. 2" office 323.2 m2 on the 15th floor…
$1,58M
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Warehouse 10 080 m² in Vysokovsk, Russia
Warehouse 10 080 m²
Vysokovsk, Russia
Area 10 080 m²
Floor 1
Plot: 21,713m2 Building area: 7 buildings of 1440 m2 Electricity: 75 kW per building (probab…
$12,40M
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Office 2 548 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 2 548 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 2 548 m²
Floor 3
Attention tenants! We rent a functional office in the Business Center "Linkor", part of the …
$98,687
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Office 250 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 250 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 250 m²
Floor 3
Dear Tenant, we offer you to rent an office of 250.0 m2 on the 3rd floor on favorable terms.…
$7,424
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Warehouse 4 320 m² in Vysokovsk, Russia
Warehouse 4 320 m²
Vysokovsk, Russia
Area 4 320 m²
Floor 1
Electricity: 75 kW per building (probably increased). Central water supply Central drainage …
$42,511
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Office 286 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 286 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 286 m²
Floor 3
Dear buyers, we offer office space with a total area of 286 sq.m. located on the 3rd floor o…
$12,188
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Office 2 605 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 2 605 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 2 605 m²
Floor 2
Dear Tenant, we offer you to rent in BC "Likhoborsky" office 2605.8 m2 on the 2nd floor on f…
$42,595
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Commercial property 27 m² in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial property 27 m²
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 3/10
Art. 132696939 Art. 75167415. A unique offer from the owner at a price below the market! Off…
$134,692
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