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Offices for Sale in Kaliningrad, Russia

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11 properties total found
Office 112 m² in Sovetsk, Russia
Office 112 m²
Sovetsk, Russia
Area 112 m²
For sale is a two-storey building with an area of ​​112.4 sq. m., located on a plot of 14.25…
$156,293
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Office 140 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Office 140 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 140 m²
Free room (Open Space) with a separate entrance. A large number of windows. Suitable for any…
$120,531
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Office 284 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Office 284 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 284 m²
House for sale, at the address Gagarina street, 86 G The property and the house are owned. …
$331,130
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Office 155 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Office 155 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 155 m²
Offer your price for the room on the street Jubilee 6. The area is 152.6 m2. Large, comforta…
$223,844
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Office 101 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Office 101 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 101 m²
I will sell the office of st. Dobroyubova 48. 101.1 sq.m. Separate entrance. Electric heatin…
$66,955
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Office 472 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Office 472 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 472 m²
We present to your attention a free-use premises in Rybnaya Derevnya. This object is include…
$1,52M
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Office 81 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Office 81 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 81 m²
Office space of 68 square meters with a separate entrance to Dobrolyubova orr Krasnoselskaya…
$53,643
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Office 44 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Office 44 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 44 m²
For sale is a bright and spacious commercial space of 44 square meters, located in the city …
$64,107
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Office 178 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Office 178 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 178 m²
Premises st. Chkalova, 24 under the office of 178 square meters. with a separate entrance. 7…
$251,659
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Office 30 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Office 30 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 30 m²
I sell office space in BC "Panorama" with an area of 30 m2. Excellent location, panoramic wi…
$42,385
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Office 378 m² in Guryevsky District, Russia
Office 378 m²
Guryevsky District, Russia
Area 378 m²
Office space on the street.Dzerzhinsky, 246 orr.Big District. The room is located in the bui…
$51,656
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