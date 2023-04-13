Russia
Realting.com
Russia
Volga Federal District
Residential properties for sale in Volga Federal District, Russia
Clear all
554 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Apartment
Dzerzhinsk, Russia
32 m²
10/10 Floor
€ 28,265
I sell a 1-room apartment in the residential complex of Raduga. Dzerzhinsk. The house is ren…
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
78 m²
14/17 Floor
€ 149,640
For sale a very spacious cod in the city center. It attracts a large kitchen, a spacious jac…
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
59 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 51,543
Three-room apartment for sale with a spacious kitchen: - apartment in residential c…
Apartment
Kuznechiha, Russia
45 m²
3/11 Floor
€ 66,507
We offer for sale a two-room square under a transfer agreement in the rapidly developing are…
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
63 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 70,940
For sale warm, cozy two-room apartment in the square-not Upper Peaches: - A good location o…
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
43 m²
16/17 Floor
€ 72,049
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
43 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 66,507
Great location, city center, the windows offer magnificent views of the Volga and Cathedral.…
Apartment
Zinyaki, Russia
40 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 12,193
Apartment
Bor, Russia
38 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 31,591
For sale 2 bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor of a 2-storey building in Bor on the street Go…
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
15 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 4,323
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
42 m²
2/6 Floor
€ 60,964
Apartment
Bor, Russia
42 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 30,482
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
66 m²
10/10 Floor
€ 75,374
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
126 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 99,760
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
64 m²
8/10 Floor
€ 90,892
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
191 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 387,955
A deposit was made until May 31, 2023. ! I bring to your attention a land plot of 28 a…
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
47 m²
10/10 Floor
€ 66,507
Apartment
Serkovo, Russia
47 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 23,832
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
74 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 131,905
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
84 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 18,289
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
45 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 47,663
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
64 m²
1/10 Floor
€ 68,169
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
64 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 60,964
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
52 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 63,181
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
54 m²
18/23 Floor
€ 94,218
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
20 m²
6/10 Floor
€ 41,567
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
45 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 50,988
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
63 m²
1/17 Floor
€ 83,133
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
59 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 50,878
Villa Villa
Bor, Russia
220 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 149,640
Great location, center of. Bor, near ZhK Gorky Park. 1st floor: entrance hall, hall, kitchen…
