Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Kaliningrad, Russia

Kaliningrad
16
Zelenogradsk
8
Guryevsk
5
Baltiysk
4
Pionersky
4
Svetlogorsk
3
Polessk
2
Kornevo
1
House To archive
Clear all
100 properties total found
2 room housein Novodorozhnyy, Russia
2 room house
Novodorozhnyy, Russia
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 39,904
3 room housein Vysokoe, Russia
3 room house
Vysokoe, Russia
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 43,229
Part of the reconstructed German unlocked house, new wiring and communications, new plasteri…
4 room housein Novaya Derevnya, Russia
4 room house
Novaya Derevnya, Russia
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 19,398
A German house for sale with a plot of 30 acres in the Polessky district in the village. New…
4 room housein Prigorodnoye, Russia
4 room house
Prigorodnoye, Russia
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 36,579
I will sell a house built with soul and love for a large family! The house can accommodate a…
5 room housein Polessky District, Russia
5 room house
Polessky District, Russia
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 14,410
I will sell part of the house in the Polessky district, the village of Krasnaya Bor, Guardsk…
3 room housein Kaliningrad, Russia
3 room house
Kaliningrad, Russia
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 60,964
EXCLUSIVE PROPOSAL IN THE ECOLOGICAL PURE PLACE OF THE CENTRAL G0 OF THE REGION OF Kaliningr…
4 room housein Guryevsk, Russia
4 room house
Guryevsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 78,700
Good comfort formula: House + nature Tired of the bustle of the metropolis and urban pollute…
4 room housein Kaliningrad, Russia
4 room house
Kaliningrad, Russia
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 78,700
The final price reduction ( I do not recommend further reduction of ): the price is already …
5 room housein Polessky District, Russia
5 room house
Polessky District, Russia
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 242,749
Zelenograd district, pos. Lilac. A wonderful cottage village is located 20 minutes from the …
4 room housein Guryevsk, Russia
4 room house
Guryevsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 66,507
A successful formula for comfort: townhouse + nature Tired of the bustle of the metropolis a…
6 room housein Baltiysk, Russia
6 room house
Baltiysk, Russia
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 157,399
Business with pleasure! Agree, you often dreamed of settling on the seashore and conducting …
5 room housein Kaliningrad, Russia
5 room house
Kaliningrad, Russia
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 221,689
I will sell a two-story building "Flawlessness in Details", located in a quiet green zone of…
5 room housein Zelenogradsk, Russia
5 room house
Zelenogradsk, Russia
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 238,315
One of the popular life formats in a resort town on the Baltic Sea is blocked houses or town…
Townhouse 5 roomsin Zelenogradsk, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Zelenogradsk, Russia
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 271,569
One of the popular life formats in a resort town on the Baltic Sea is blocked houses or town…
3 room housein Bagrationovsky District, Russia
3 room house
Bagrationovsky District, Russia
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 47,109
House for sale Okay - a cozy complex for life. Private, historic house in the Ladushkin city…
5 room housein Pionersky, Russia
5 room house
Pionersky, Russia
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 532,053
Chic house on the coast of the Baltic Sea. A unique unique unique offer that does not need l…
3 room housein Baltiysk, Russia
3 room house
Baltiysk, Russia
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 171,809
A house on the seashore is not a dream, but a reality! For sale is a European-style house on…
4 room housein Bolshoe Isakovo, Russia
4 room house
Bolshoe Isakovo, Russia
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 160,724
Townhouse 4 roomsin Zelenogradsk, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Zelenogradsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 147,423
3 room housein Pionersky, Russia
3 room house
Pionersky, Russia
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 142,878
3 room housein Pravdinsky District, Russia
3 room house
Pravdinsky District, Russia
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 39,904
5 room housein Kaliningrad, Russia
5 room house
Kaliningrad, Russia
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 182,893
2 room housein Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room house
Kaliningrad, Russia
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 38,796
Townhouse 5 roomsin Zelenogradsk, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Zelenogradsk, Russia
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 238,315
7 room housein Bolshoe Isakovo, Russia
7 room house
Bolshoe Isakovo, Russia
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 105,302
Housein Kaliningrad, Russia
House
Kaliningrad, Russia
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 27,711
Townhouse 4 roomsin Svetlogorsk, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Svetlogorsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 132,902
4 room housein Nowy, Russia
4 room house
Nowy, Russia
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 65,398
2 room housein Bolshakovo, Russia
2 room house
Bolshakovo, Russia
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 49,880
Townhouse 6 roomsin Kaliningrad, Russia
Townhouse 6 rooms
Kaliningrad, Russia
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 149,640

Properties features in Kaliningrad, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir