Real estate in Kaliningrad: Features and advantages of purchase

Kaliningrad is a developed Russian city located in the middle of Poland and Lithuania on the coast of the scenic Baltic Sea. There is an amazing mix of old buildings and new shopping centres and houses. The city is also known for its mild climate and the high quality of its buildings.

Why it is worth buying in Kaliningrad

The advantages of buying a home in this city are obvious:

proximity to Europe;

living in a city with a well-developed infrastructure;

constant increase in the price of housing — this makes it possible to resell it at a profit;

Inexpensive standard of living compared to the Russian metropolitan areas.

The acquired real estate can also be rented out profitably. Tourists and foreign workers regularly come to Kaliningrad to rent short or long term accommodation.

What kind of property can be bought

All types of properties for sale in Kaliningrad are available. Buyers have the opportunity to get a bargain on the primary market. For example, you can buy a studio flat in a new building in Kaliningrad for the price of 1200-2500 euros per square metre. It is only 10-15% more expensive than on the primary market. The selling price of a luxury property in a new building from a developer can be even lower if it is bought at the construction stage.

Flats in older buildings are also in high demand. You can buy them in any part of the city. The sale of one-bedroom flats on the secondary market in Kaliningrad is particularly active. They are bought by young couples and families with children. The price per square metre in this segment varies from 1000 to 2000 euros.

Houses and villas by the sea in Kaliningrad are mainly for sale in the suburbs. A square metre is priced at 1500-2500 Euros.

Where is the best place to buy property in Kaliningrad

Popular areas for buying flats are Leningradsky and Moskovsky districts. They are located in the centre of the city, offering a developed infrastructure and housing for every taste.

The Central district is also popular with nature lovers, offering parks, squares and reservoirs. In Kaliningrad you can buy a flat in a townhouse with a developer or a flat in a traditional high-rise building.

Kaliningrad is suitable for permanent residence with well-developed infrastructure and clean environment. You can find properties for sale in Kaliningrad on the REALTING platform.