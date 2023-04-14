Show property on map Show properties list
Property for sale in Kaliningrad, Russia

Kaliningrad
197
Svetlogorsk
29
Zelenogradsk
20
Guryevsk
12
Pionersky
7
Baltiysk
5
Polessk
5
Chernyakhovsk
1
351 property total found
1 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1/2 Floor
€ 26,492
I will sell a one-room apartment in the Moscow district of Kaliningrad near the bay in PGT C…
4 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
4 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 9/10 Floor
€ 410,124
2 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 6/8 Floor
€ 78,700
Exclusive offer in the most popular and green area of the city ! We offer to buy a 2-room ap…
2 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
2 Number of rooms 4/8 Floor
€ 76,483
Exclusive offer in the most popular and green area of the city ! We offer to buy a 2-room ap…
1 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1/8 Floor
€ 42,010
2 room housein Novodorozhnyy, Russia
2 room house
Novodorozhnyy, Russia
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 39,904
1 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
1 Number of rooms 5/5 Floor
€ 10,530
For sale room on Sevastyanova St., in the city center, meter 12 meters, room in a six-room a…
3 room housein Vysokoe, Russia
3 room house
Vysokoe, Russia
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 43,229
Part of the reconstructed German unlocked house, new wiring and communications, new plasteri…
1 room apartmentin Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 2/2 Floor
€ 58,748
4 room housein Prigorodnoye, Russia
4 room house
Prigorodnoye, Russia
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 36,579
I will sell a house built with soul and love for a large family! The house can accommodate a…
4 room housein Novaya Derevnya, Russia
4 room house
Novaya Derevnya, Russia
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 19,398
A German house for sale with a plot of 30 acres in the Polessky district in the village. New…
2 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1/5 Floor
€ 46,555
1 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
1 Number of rooms 3/8 Floor
€ 58,748
5 room housein Polessky District, Russia
5 room house
Polessky District, Russia
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 14,410
I will sell part of the house in the Polessky district, the village of Krasnaya Bor, Guardsk…
1 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
1 Number of rooms 9/9 Floor
€ 32,145
2 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
2 Number of rooms 4/5 Floor
€ 33,242
1 room apartmentin Maloye Isakovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Maloye Isakovo, Russia
1 Number of rooms
€ 32,145
3 room apartmentin Zelenogradsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms 4/7 Floor
€ 158,507
I will sell a beautiful, comfortable three-room apartment Pearl radiance on the shores of th…
2 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
2 Number of rooms 5/16 Floor
€ 53,205
2 room apartmentin Chernyakhovsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Chernyakhovsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 2/6 Floor
€ 25,494
2 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
2 Number of rooms 4/5 Floor
€ 56,531
2 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
2 Number of rooms 8/9 Floor
€ 76,483
3 room housein Kaliningrad, Russia
3 room house
Kaliningrad, Russia
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 60,964
EXCLUSIVE PROPOSAL IN THE ECOLOGICAL PURE PLACE OF THE CENTRAL G0 OF THE REGION OF Kaliningr…
1 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
1 Number of rooms 2/4 Floor
€ 73,157
4 room housein Kaliningrad, Russia
4 room house
Kaliningrad, Russia
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 78,700
The final price reduction ( I do not recommend further reduction of ): the price is already …
4 room housein Guryevsk, Russia
4 room house
Guryevsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 78,700
Good comfort formula: House + nature Tired of the bustle of the metropolis and urban pollute…
3 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
3 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2/5 Floor
€ 77,591
2 room apartmentin Guryevsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Guryevsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 7/7 Floor
€ 49,880
5 room housein Polessky District, Russia
5 room house
Polessky District, Russia
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 242,749
Zelenograd district, pos. Lilac. A wonderful cottage village is located 20 minutes from the …
1 room apartmentin Guryevsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Guryevsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 3/7 Floor
€ 31,036

Properties features in Kaliningrad, Russia

Real estate in Kaliningrad: Features and advantages of purchase

Kaliningrad is a developed Russian city located in the middle of Poland and Lithuania on the coast of the scenic Baltic Sea. There is an amazing mix of old buildings and new shopping centres and houses. The city is also known for its mild climate and the high quality of its buildings.

Why it is worth buying in Kaliningrad

The advantages of buying a home in this city are obvious:

  • proximity to Europe;
  • living in a city with a well-developed infrastructure;
  • constant increase in the price of housing — this makes it possible to resell it at a profit;
  • Inexpensive standard of living compared to the Russian metropolitan areas.

The acquired real estate can also be rented out profitably. Tourists and foreign workers regularly come to Kaliningrad to rent short or long term accommodation.

What kind of property can be bought

All types of properties for sale in Kaliningrad are available. Buyers have the opportunity to get a bargain on the primary market. For example, you can buy a studio flat in a new building in Kaliningrad for the price of 1200-2500 euros per square metre. It is only 10-15% more expensive than on the primary market. The selling price of a luxury property in a new building from a developer can be even lower if it is bought at the construction stage.

Flats in older buildings are also in high demand. You can buy them in any part of the city. The sale of one-bedroom flats on the secondary market in Kaliningrad is particularly active. They are bought by young couples and families with children. The price per square metre in this segment varies from 1000 to 2000 euros.

Houses and villas by the sea in Kaliningrad are mainly for sale in the suburbs. A square metre is priced at 1500-2500 Euros.

Where is the best place to buy property in Kaliningrad

Popular areas for buying flats are Leningradsky and Moskovsky districts. They are located in the centre of the city, offering a developed infrastructure and housing for every taste.

The Central district is also popular with nature lovers, offering parks, squares and reservoirs. In Kaliningrad you can buy a flat in a townhouse with a developer or a flat in a traditional high-rise building.

Kaliningrad is suitable for permanent residence with well-developed infrastructure and clean environment. You can find properties for sale in Kaliningrad on the REALTING platform.

