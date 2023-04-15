Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Sao Goncalo de Lagos, Portugal

Villa 5 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
4 bath 220 m²
€ 895,000
Villa located a short distance from Lagos, in quiet residential area. In this project you …
Villa 4 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
5 bath 260 m²
€ 1,250,000
Villa located in a quiet residential area in Lagos, within walking distance of the city cent…
Villa 4 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
5 bath 208 m²
€ 1,299,000
Contemporary style villa located in the area of Ameijeira, in Lagos, very close to several s…
Villa 3 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
396 m²
€ 1,350,000
This beautiful & nbsp; the villa is a great opportunity for those who are looking for a plac…
Villa 4 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
4 bath 404 m²
€ 1,300,000
Have you ever considered buying a property from 1899, well located in the historic centre of…
Villa 3 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
7 bath 221 m²
€ 3,100,000
Contemporary style villa with unique features and an exclusive location, ideal for those who…
Villa 3 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
7 bath 234 m²
€ 1,490,000
3+1 bedroom, contemporary style villa under construction, located in a pleasant urbanization…
Villa 3 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
5 bath 174 m²
€ 2,500,000
This villa is approximately 700 m2 in size, and inserted into a plot of 1.541m2. Special att…
Villa 5 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
7 bath 365 m²
€ 1,850,000
A few meters from the Boavista Golf and the city, in one of the most desirable urbanizations…
Villa 5 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
4 bath 200 m²
€ 795,000
Villa located a short distance from Lagos, in quiet residential area. In this project you …
Villa 4 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
3 bath 180 m²
€ 645,000
Villa located a short distance from Lagos, in quiet residential area. In this project you w…
Villa 3 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
4 bath 234 m²
€ 1,995,000
3+1 bedroom villa with swimming pool, under construction, just a few minutes from Lagos. L…
Villa 3 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 26 483 m²
€ 1,485,000
This spectacular villa for sale in Lagos is situated in a complex of 5 luxury villas, with w…
Villa 3 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 180 m²
€ 1,094,500
This spectacular villa for sale in Lagos is situated in a complex of 5 luxury villas, with w…
Villa 3 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 23 704 m²
€ 1,210,000
This spectacular villa for sale in Lagos is situated in a complex of 5 luxury villas, with w…
Villa 2 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 3 bath 21 445 m²
€ 940,500
This spectacular villa for sale in Lagos is situated in a complex of 5 luxury villas, with w…
Villa 3 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
4 bath 223 m²
€ 2,900,000
A stylish, contemporary property situated in the area of Porto de Mós in Lagos, just a short…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Lagos, Portugal
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
8 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 5,000,000
Villa 4 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
4 bath 484 m²
€ 3,400,000
Located on a raised position within the resort, this stunning luxury villa with pool benefit…
Villa 4 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
400 m²
€ 1,531,000
A rare opportunity to have a one-story modern villa designed by one of the most famous Portu…
Villa 3 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 311 m²
€ 450,000
***Recently reduced from 550,000*** A well designed and maintained villa found within a q…

Properties features in Sao Goncalo de Lagos, Portugal

