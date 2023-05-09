Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Wołomin County, Poland

12 properties total found
4 room house in Marki, Poland
4 room house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 144,978
4 room house in Marki, Poland
4 room house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 202,434
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Marki, Poland
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Marki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 199,788
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Marki, Poland
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Marki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 151,082
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Zabki, Poland
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 1
Area 356 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 566,745
6 room house in Mokre, Poland
6 room house
Mokre, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 299 m²
€ 487,596
4 room house in Marki, Poland
4 room house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
€ 365,697
6 room house in Wolomin, Poland
6 room house
Wolomin, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 381 m²
€ 343,349
5 room house in gmina Tluszcz, Poland
5 room house
gmina Tluszcz, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 227 m²
€ 507,913
9 room house in Zabki, Poland
9 room house
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 10
Area 356 m²
€ 563,783
5 room house in Kobylka, Poland
5 room house
Kobylka, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 354 m²
€ 462,538
4 room house in Wolomin, Poland
4 room house
Wolomin, Poland
Rooms 9
Area 200 m²
€ 144,671

