Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Warsaw
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments and flats for sale in Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw
1590
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 589 properties total found
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 273,982
CHECK WIRTUAL WALK! PRIVATE OFFER! 58sq apartment located in a new building at Stawki …
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 6/8 Floor
€ 88,624
For sale comfortable 2-room apartment 44.6 sq.m Warsaw, district Białołęka, st. Aluzyjna …
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 88,726
Nice and quiet 1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Wola. #12297 Contact +48574672833&n…
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m² 1/11 Floor
€ 124,420
The subject of the offer is a flat, located in one of the most sought-after locations in the…
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 241,298
For sale is a large, bright two-level four-room apartment with a balcony and a wardrobe with…
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m² 2/10 Floor
€ 83,666
For sale a spacious 1-room apartment 31 sq.m Warsaw, Mokotów district, st. Kartaginy …
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 165,470
Compact complex in the Ursus district, near park, shopping centers and just 25 minutes from …
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 118,523
We present a new investment project of residential apartments in the cozy neighborhood of Bi…
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 20 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 73,983
For sale cheap 1-room apartment 20 sq.m Warsaw, district Praga-Południe, st. Giuseppe Gariba…
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² Number of floors 4
€ 70,366
For sale for renovation 2-room apartment 31.77 sq.m Warsaw, district Praga-Południe, st. Gro…
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 83,998
For sale cozy 2-room apartment near the metro station 37.17 sq.m Warsaw, Białołęka, st. Ross…
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 7/10 Floor
€ 83,184
For sale large 1-room apartment 33 sq.m Warsaw, district Mokotów, st. Jana Sebastiana…
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 76,754
Apartments for sale in Warsaw in the residential complex Ursus district. We present a new r…
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 76,234
For sale large 2-room apartment Warsaw, Ursus district, st. Gorna Droga Bright, sunny 2-r…
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m² 2/10 Floor
€ 80,413
For sale inexpensive 1-room apartment 30.9 sq.m. Warsaw, Ursynow district, st. Leonida Telig…
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² Number of floors 4
€ 78,861
For sale inexpensive 2-room apartment 41.11 sq.m Warszawa Praga-Południe, st. Grochowska …
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 82,875
A 2-room apartment perfect for investment for sale in Warsaw, Ursus #12639 Contact +48…
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 87,960
For sale with a separate kitchen 2-room apartment 39.36 sq.m Warsaw, Ursus, st. Michała Drzy…
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 3/10 Floor
€ 78,163
For sale cheap 1-room apartment 24.4 sq.m Warsaw, Bielany district, st. Wrzeciono One-roo…
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 91,343
For sale 3-room apartment 47.2 sq. Warsaw, district Mokotów, st. Konstancińska The…
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 85,817
For sale under finishing studio 37.54 sq.m Warsaw, Ursus district, st. Przy Forcie The pr…
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 9/10 Floor
€ 70,682
For sale nice studio 24 sq.m Warsaw, Żoliborz district, st. Władysława Broniewskiego The …
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 1/10 Floor
€ 87,253
For sale 2-room apartment 42.2 sq.m Warsaw, Mokotów district, st. Kaukaska 2 rooms…
1 room studio apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m² 10/10 Floor
€ 96,287
For sale one-room apartment with a balcony (1.72 m2) on the 10th floor of a 10-storey buildi…
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² Number of floors 3
€ 71,086
For sale well-maintained inexpensive 1-room apartment 31.61 sq.m Warsaw, Białołęka, st. Pomo…
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² 4 Floor
€ 108,232
Sale for renovation 2-room apartment 43.02 sq.m Warsaw, Ursus, st. Posag 7 Panien Apartme…
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 15/15 Floor
€ 89,400
For sale under renovation 2-room apartment 44.4 sq.m Warsaw, Praga-Południe district, st. Um…
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 91,343
For sale 3-room apartment 47.2 sq. Warsaw, district Mokotów, st. Konstancińska The…
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 113,395
Luxury residential apartment complex in Warsaw Mokotów district This is a unique spa…
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/10 Floor
€ 75,967
For sale cozy 3-room apartment 66.1 sq.m Warsaw, Bemowo district, st. Powstańcow Śląskich …

Properties features in Warsaw, Poland

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury

Apartments for sale in Warsaw — the most affordable property in Europe

The capital of Poland is the cultural, touristic and business centre of Eastern Europe. The city has always been an attraction point for travellers, students and investors. With the country’s accession to the European Union, the attractiveness of the cosmopolitan city has increased, and each year there are more and more people who want to buy apartments in Warsaw. 

Why real estate in Warsaw is in demand

  • Business representatives who are considering moving to Poland on the grounds of a residence permit seek to buy a flat in Warsaw.
  • Warsaw is considered to be the main student city in Europe. Therefore, there are many international students for whom cheap one-room and two-room apartments become a solution to their housing problem.
  • Real estate in Warsaw is always in demand among tourists who come to explore historical sights, visit museums or sports and entertainment events.
  • Migrant workers also take advantage of the affordable cost of apartments and flats in Warsaw. 

Favourable apartment prices

There is no doubt that the price of flats for sale in Warsaw is unsurprisingly appealing, especially compared to the prices in other European countries. In Poland, the average cost is several times lower, which means that there are a lot of apartments available to a larger number of potential buyers. The demand for modern apartments and two-bedroom flats is constantly growing, hence every year there are more and more people who want to buy a flat in Warsaw at an affordable price. The owners of residential real estate can expect a consistent passive income and an increase in the amounts invested.

Thanks to the high demand for rent, the cost of an apartment in Warsaw will pay off in a few years. You can continue renting it out or you can sell your apartment to lock in profits.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir