Apartments for sale in Warsaw — the most affordable property in Europe

The capital of Poland is the cultural, touristic and business centre of Eastern Europe. The city has always been an attraction point for travellers, students and investors. With the country’s accession to the European Union, the attractiveness of the cosmopolitan city has increased, and each year there are more and more people who want to buy apartments in Warsaw.

Why real estate in Warsaw is in demand

Business representatives who are considering moving to Poland on the grounds of a residence permit seek to buy a flat in Warsaw.

Warsaw is considered to be the main student city in Europe. Therefore, there are many international students for whom cheap one-room and two-room apartments become a solution to their housing problem.

Real estate in Warsaw is always in demand among tourists who come to explore historical sights, visit museums or sports and entertainment events.

Migrant workers also take advantage of the affordable cost of apartments and flats in Warsaw.

Favourable apartment prices

There is no doubt that the price of flats for sale in Warsaw is unsurprisingly appealing, especially compared to the prices in other European countries. In Poland, the average cost is several times lower, which means that there are a lot of apartments available to a larger number of potential buyers. The demand for modern apartments and two-bedroom flats is constantly growing, hence every year there are more and more people who want to buy a flat in Warsaw at an affordable price. The owners of residential real estate can expect a consistent passive income and an increase in the amounts invested.

Thanks to the high demand for rent, the cost of an apartment in Warsaw will pay off in a few years. You can continue renting it out or you can sell your apartment to lock in profits.