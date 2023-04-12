Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Villas

Villas for sale in Poland

Masovian Voivodeship
4
Warsaw
3
gmina Lomianki
1
Greater Poland Voivodeship
1
Lomianki
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Warsaw, Poland
Villa 5 room villa
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 324 m² Number of floors 1
€ 852,648
For sale historic villa 324 sq.m with a wonderful garden Warsaw, Ursus dist., st. Bolesława …
Villa 5 room villain Lomianki, Poland
Villa 5 room villa
Lomianki, Poland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 480 m² Number of floors 1
€ 769,097
For sale a stylish villa 6 rooms 480 sq.m suburb of Warsaw Łomianki, st. Stanisława Moniuszk…
Villa 5 room villain Warsaw, Poland
Villa 5 room villa
Warsaw, Poland
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 758 m² Number of floors 3
€ 4,500,000
For sale beautiful 3-storey villa 758 sq.m 8 rooms Warsaw, Mokotów district, st. Wład…
Villa 3 room villain Warsaw, Poland
Villa 3 room villa
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 1 077 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,892,147
For sale luxurious house (villa) 1077 sq.m 6 rooms Warsaw, Wawer district, st. Koprowa Vi…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Rudna, Poland
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Rudna, Poland
8 Number of rooms 8 bath 554 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 1,900,000
From 1917 to 1939 in the possession of the Gmurowski family. The name of the village was the…
Villa 2 room villain Szczawa, Poland
Villa 2 room villa
Szczawa, Poland
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 334 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 517,791
Are you looking for the perfect place to live and work remotely? Or maybe an incredibly posi…

Properties features in Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
