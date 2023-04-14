Purchase of an apartment in Poznan: a profitable investment for foreigners

The Polish city of Poznan offers foreigners a wide field for investments. Citizens from other countries can buy private houses or apartments, where the second option is in the greatest demand. The main reason is the favorable location. Unlike private houses that are mostly on the outskirts, almost all available apartments in Poznan are located inside the city. This fact makes the purchase doubly attractive. That way, foreign buyers acquire both a residential property and the accommodation in one of the prestigious cities of Poland.

Why is it worth buying an apartment in Poznan

Buying local apartments provides foreigners with the following benefits:

The purchased apartment in Poznan can be used for permanent staying or for renting it out to the city visitors.

Investments in real estate facilitate the procedure for obtaining residence permits and permanent residency.

Foreign buyers get a chance to live in a city with a well-developed infrastructure, good health service and quality education.

Housing Prices

The cost of apartments in Poznan has been kept affordable for many years. Even luxury two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments by the Warta riverbank can be bought for 100-200 thousand euros. The cheapest residential property prices in Poznan are fixed for one-bedroom flats. This type of apartment is appraised at 20-80 thousand euros, depending on their location and floorage. It is important for foreigners to be aware of taxes. In Poland, a real estate purchase tax comes to 2% of the acquired residential property value.