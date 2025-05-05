Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Poznan, Poland

17 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 8/8
Poznan   The apartment in the new investment   in the city of Knowan, next to the picturesq…
$157,317
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/11
Apartments with a soul, adapted to your needs, offering the standard, which you expect. With…
$125,337
2 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/2
This is a terraced building, and each apartment has an underground garage. The ground floor …
$157,132
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/11
Apartments with a soul, adapted to your needs, offering the standard, which you expect. With…
$132,287
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/11
Apartments with a soul, adapted to your needs, offering the standard, which you expect. With…
$123,947
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 8/8
Poznan   The apartment in the new investment   in the city of Knowan, next to the picturesq…
$144,650
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/11
Apartments with a soul, adapted to your needs, offering the standard, which you expect. With…
$127,512
3 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/8
Poznan   4-room & nbsp is sold; an apartment with two balconies (an apartment plan is attac…
$205,858
2 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/2
This is a terraced building, and each apartment has an underground garage. The ground floor …
$157,132
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 8
For sale!Apartment in a modern residential complex in one of the most attractive areas of Po…
$128,557
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/11
Apartments with a soul, adapted to your needs, offering the standard, which you expect. With…
$132,287
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/11
Apartments with a soul, adapted to your needs, offering the standard, which you expect. With…
$125,397
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 5/8
Poznan   The apartment in the new investment   in the city of Knowan, next to the picturesq…
$150,267
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/11
Apartments with a soul, adapted to your needs, offering the standard, which you expect. With…
$123,131
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/8
Apartments with a soul, adapted to your needs, offering the standard, which you expect. With…
$126,999
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/11
Apartments with a soul, adapted to your needs, offering the standard, which you expect. With…
$117,722
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/11
Apartments with a soul, adapted to your needs, offering the standard, which you expect. With…
$119,596
