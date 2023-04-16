Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Marki, Poland

8 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Marki, Poland
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Marki, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 148 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 197,886
For sale modern 3-room townhouse 148 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Marki Formally, the property…
4 room housein Marki, Poland
4 room house
Marki, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 94 m² Number of floors 3
€ 143,598
5-room semi-detached houses for sale in the Warsaw suburb Ząbki We present new townhouses…
4 room housein Marki, Poland
4 room house
Marki, Poland
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 200,506
Beautiful ready to move in house with a large garden and driveway, Marki Struga, Warsaw #…
4 room housein Marki, Poland
4 room house
Marki, Poland
4 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 362,216
4 room housein Marki, Poland
4 room house
Marki, Poland
4 Number of rooms 146 m²
€ 156,960
5 room housein Marki, Poland
5 room house
Marki, Poland
5 Number of rooms 164 m²
€ 150,923
7 room housein Marki, Poland
7 room house
Marki, Poland
7 Number of rooms 275 m²
€ 259,588
3 room housein Marki, Poland
3 room house
Marki, Poland
3 Number of rooms 148 m² 1 Floor
€ 193,182
