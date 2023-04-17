Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Poznań County
  5. Lubon

Residential properties for sale in Lubon, Poland

9 properties total found
5 room housein Lubon, Poland
5 room house
Lubon, Poland
140 m²
€ 207,840
I present for sale a single-family house with an area of utility 122.86 m2 and a plot of 563…
2 room apartmentin Lubon, Poland
2 room apartment
Lubon, Poland
51 m²
€ 94,766
I am pleased to present you a 2-room apartment that can easily be adapted to 3 rooms now or …
2 room apartmentin Lubon, Poland
2 room apartment
Lubon, Poland
53 m²
€ 101,012
I recommend the offer of 2 – peaceful apartment located on Poznań Friday – people. Władysław…
3 room housein Lubon, Poland
3 room house
Lubon, Poland
83 m²
€ 83,997
I offer for sale a house with an area of 82.9 m2 with a plot of 300 m2 in Luboń near Poznań.…
5 room housein Lubon, Poland
5 room house
Lubon, Poland
229 m²
€ 430,756
ONLY SUCH REAL ESTATE IN LUBON! I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of a uni…
6 room housein Lubon, Poland
6 room house
Lubon, Poland
270 m²
€ 398,449
The house is a place created by household members, but also a building that is tailor-made f…
6 room housein Lubon, Poland
6 room house
Lubon, Poland
320 m²
€ 404,911
6 room housein Lubon, Poland
6 room house
Lubon, Poland
322 m²
€ 404,911
6 room housein Lubon, Poland
6 room house
Lubon, Poland
270 m²
€ 398,449
The house is a place created by household members, but also a building that is tailor-made f…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir