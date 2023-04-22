Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in gmina Piaseczno, Poland

Piaseczno
16
27 properties total found
3 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
3 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 82,130
For sale an inexpensive 3-room apartment 47 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. Kusocińsk…
2 room apartment in Jozefoslaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Jozefoslaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 115,662
Three-room apartment for sale in Piaseczno on the street. Julianowska, area 50.5 m2, is loca…
1 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
1 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 4/11 Floor
€ 96,806
For sale furnished 2-room apartment 51 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. Pawia 2-roo…
2 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 130,656
For sale after repair 3-room duplex 75 sq.m suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. Strusia Dupl…
3 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
3 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m² Number of floors 1
€ 124,947
For sale 4-room apartment 91.22 sq.m with a garden suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. Orężna …
1 room apartment in Jozefoslaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Jozefoslaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 81,153
New apartments in the Warsaw suburb Józefosław on the border with the Ursynow distric…
2 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 130,656
For sale after repair 3-room duplex 75 sq.m suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. Strusia Dupl…
1 room apartment in Jozefoslaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Jozefoslaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 53,185
New apartments for sale in the suburbs of Warsaw Piaseczno 1-4 rooms We offer the next st…
2 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 154,802
For sale large 3-room apartment 78.35 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. Mlynarska Th…
2 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 113,393
For sale 3-room apartment with a loggia on the 5th floor in a 9-storey building built in 201…
3 room townhouse in Jozefoslaw, Poland
3 room townhouse
Jozefoslaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 109 m² Number of floors 3
€ 138,544
New townhouse for sale in the Warsaw suburb of Piaseczno, 2 floors, 5/6 rooms Area 109.16…
4 room house in Jozefoslaw, Poland
4 room house
Jozefoslaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 109 m²
€ 152,012
New townhouse for sale in the Warsaw suburb of Piaseczno , 2 floors, 5/6 rooms Located in…
2 room apartment in Jozefoslaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Jozefoslaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 137,016
For sale quiet 3-room apartment 70 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. Owocowy Sad The…
1 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
1 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 12/16 Floor
€ 111,517
For sale bright apartment, area 50.8 m2, located near the center of Piaseczno on the street.…
2 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² Number of floors 4
€ 126,159
For sale a cozy two-sided three-room apartment with an area of 68.08 m2, located on the zero…
2 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 81,843
For sale quiet 3-room apartment 47.12 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. Kusocinskiego …
Apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
Apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
36 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 76,425
For sale 2-room apartment 36 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw Piaseczno, st. Fabryczna Windo…
2 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 145,448
Cozy functional three-room apartment with a balcony with an area of 65.83 m2 is for sale, lo…
2 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² Number of floors 4
€ 129,411
For sale cozy 3-room apartment for sale 68.08 sq.m suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. 1 Maja …
2 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 130,656
For sale after repair 3-room duplex 75 sq.m suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. Strusia Dupl…
4 room house in Piaseczno, Poland
4 room house
Piaseczno, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 190 m² Number of floors 1
€ 411,828
Picturesque one-story house with garden and jacuzzi for sale in Warsaw, Piaseczno #12882 …
9 room house in Piaseczno, Poland
9 room house
Piaseczno, Poland
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 296 m² Number of floors 1
€ 608,330
For sale house 296 sq.m. 10 rooms Warsaw suburb Piaseczno, st. Tadeusza Kosciuszki It is …
3 room apartment in Jozefoslaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Jozefoslaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 75 m² 1 Floor
€ 147,264
5 room house in Jozefoslaw, Poland
5 room house
Jozefoslaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 134 m²
€ 234,049
3 room apartment in Jozefoslaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Jozefoslaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 87 m² 2 Floor
€ 150,533
5 room house in Jozefoslaw, Poland
5 room house
Jozefoslaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 134 m²
€ 260,530
5 room house in Gloskow, Poland
5 room house
Gloskow, Poland
5 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 305,548

