Houses for sale in gmina Lomianki, Poland

3 room house in Lomianki, Poland
3 room house
Lomianki, Poland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 152 m² Number of floors 2
€ 251,568
A beautiful semi-detached house for sale in a closed estate in Łomianki, Warsaw #12908 …
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Lomianki, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Lomianki, Poland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 675,911
For sale original house 300 sq.m. 6 rooms suburb of Warsaw Łomianki, st. Bolesława Chrobrego…
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Lomianki, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Lomianki, Poland
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 448 m² Number of floors 1
€ 906,713
For sale modern one-storey detached house 448 sq.m. 7 rooms Warsaw suburb Łomianki Modern…
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Lomianki, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Lomianki, Poland
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 525 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,321,250
For sale elegant house (mansion, wolnostojący) 525 sq.m 7 rooms Warsaw suburb Łomianki A …
3 room townhouse in Lomianki, Poland
3 room townhouse
Lomianki, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 123 m² Number of floors 3
€ 140,595
We speak English // НЕ ПОТРІБНИЙ ДОЗВІЛ МСВ ПОЛч ІІ // НЕ НУЖНО РАЗРЕ МВД ПОЛВШИ WHY ARE YO…

