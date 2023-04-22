Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Gdansk, Poland

4 room house in Jankowo Gdanskie, Poland
4 room house
Jankowo Gdanskie, Poland
4 Number of rooms 109 m² Number of floors 2
€ 299,746
NOWY LUKSUSOWY DOM W HISZPANII, LA MARINA, SAN FULGENCIONowoczesny modernistyczny dom z pryw…
1 room apartment in Jankowo Gdanskie, Poland
1 room apartment
Jankowo Gdanskie, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 79,860
We would like to present you a new apartment in Jasień at a very attractive price only until…
1 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m²
€ 185,696
We would like to present you a 2-room apartment in the city center, near Motława. The apa…
1 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 178,182
We have a pleasure to present you 2 room apartment very close to the sea. The property is…
3 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
3 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 73 m²
€ 180,249
We present apartments in the developer standard for sale. It’s a complex of buildings loc…
1 room apartment in Jankowo Gdanskie, Poland
1 room apartment
Jankowo Gdanskie, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 111,987
We have a pleasure to present you a a modern housing estate on the border of Morena and Jasi…
1 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m²
€ 89,735
We have a pleasure to present you an apartment in very attractive price in beautiful locatio…
1 room apartment in Jankowo Gdanskie, Poland
1 room apartment
Jankowo Gdanskie, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 82,651
We would like to present you a new apartment in Jasień at an attractive price. One of the…
1 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 111,458
We present apartments in the developer standard for sale. It’s a complex of buildings loc…
1 room apartment in Jankowo Gdanskie, Poland
1 room apartment
Jankowo Gdanskie, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 116,638
We have a pleasure to present you a a modern housing estate on the border of Morena and Jasi…
2 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
2 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 188,191
We have a pleasure to present you an excellent apartment in the heart of the old town, at 2 …

Properties features in Gdansk, Poland

Where to buy real estate in Gdansk for a comfortable life and renting 

Real estate prices in Gdansk can only concede the prices in the capital. Renovated apartments located near the sea, in the center and in the areas well placed for public transport, schools, medical facilities and shops are highly regarded in the city.

It is advantageous to buy property in Gdansk both in the secondary and the primary market. Construction of residential buildings is ongoing and there is no offer shortage. One-bedroom flats of economy class as well as spacious apartments at a higher price are always available for sale.

The most attractive city areas for foreigners

Przymorze area enjoys popularity. Among its advantages are proximity to the sea, excellent transport network, a promenade park, supermarkets, shopping centers, entertainment facilities and affordable housing prices. In Zaspa, you can profitably buy a two-bedroom flat in a clean modern apartment house. The cheapest property in Gdansk is offered in the remote bedroom community Chełm 

Villas and apartments in Gdansk are sold at the highest price in the elite seaside district Jelitkowo. One may easily find a three-bedroom apartment in a manicured ancient building in the Old Town, and in Oliwa — a prestigious private house with a garage.

Purchase for renting in dwellings

The steady increase in housing prices in Gdansk makes residential real estate a subject of investment. Property in residential areas, houses and apartments by the sea, studios and apartments in the city center are good for renting. They are in demand among students, foreigners applying for a residence permit or permanent residency, temporary workers and tourists who arrived at Gdansk for relax and city tours.

