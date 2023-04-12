Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Lithuania

Pool Residential properties for sale in Lithuania

apartments
936
houses
1166
18 properties total found
Housein Pustalaukis, Lithuania
House
Pustalaukis, Lithuania
337 m² Number of floors 4
€ 395,000
Housein Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
House
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
198 m² Number of floors 2
€ 397,000
THE ERDUS HOUSE OF TWO HIGH WITH 12.52 ARS SECTION, POILS BUILD AND WAIT BASEIN IN THE GENER…
Housein Abromiskes, Lithuania
House
Abromiskes, Lithuania
183 m² Number of floors 2
€ 299,000
Housein Vaiciuniskes, Lithuania
House
Vaiciuniskes, Lithuania
400 m² Number of floors 2
€ 399,000
INDUSTRIAL IN THE RAMENTAL COUPTION HOUSE SUDERMS K.! Are you looking for a place that coul…
Housein Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
576 m² Number of floors 2
€ 560,000
Housein Babriskes, Lithuania
House
Babriskes, Lithuania
772 m² Number of floors 2
€ 490,000
THE EMPLOYMENT OF THE EMPLOYMENT EQUIPMENT INDIVIDUAL HOUSE WITH 25 a SECTION, LARGE BASEIN,…
Housein Naujokai, Lithuania
House
Naujokai, Lithuania
271 m² Number of floors 2
€ 450,000
LIVING HOUSE HOUSE MICCLES, SOURCE OLYTAIN CITY LIBRARY A bright, cozy house with a spaciou…
Housein Ginenai, Lithuania
House
Ginenai, Lithuania
263 m² Number of floors 2
€ 165,000
IN THE LEAVESTIGATION, A.MERK'S GATVES, A HOUSE ISSUED IN THE LOSS OF NET 34 ARS IN THE SECT…
Housein Budiskes, Lithuania
House
Budiskes, Lithuania
214 m² Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
Housein Domeikava, Lithuania
House
Domeikava, Lithuania
400 m² Number of floors 3
€ 499,999
PROBANGUS HOUSE IN DOMAIN WITH 24 acres of plot!!! EXCLUSIVE AND PRACTICE FOR EXPLANATORY - …
Housein Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
379 m² Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
Holiday home near the Pond of the Pond and the city center GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
400 m² Number of floors 2
€ 399,000
Housein Naujakiemis, Lithuania
House
Naujakiemis, Lithuania
282 m² Number of floors 2
€ 460,000
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
477 m² Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
323 m² Number of floors 2
€ 849,000
EXCLUSIVE IN THE PATOGNESS PLACE, ANTAKALNY, ERDVUS HOUSE (322.75 KV.M.) WITH 7.61 ARS SKLYP…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
323 m² Number of floors 2
€ 849,000
EXCLUSIVE IN THE PATOGNESS PLACE, ANTAKALNY, ERDVUS HOUSE (322.75 KV.M.) WITH 7.61 ARS SKLYP…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
323 m² Number of floors 1
€ 849,000
EXCLUSIVE IN THE PATOGNESS PLACE, ANTAKALNY, ERDVUS HOUSE (322.75 KV.M.) WITH 7.61 ARS SKLYP…
Housein Gudeliu Plytine, Lithuania
House
Gudeliu Plytine, Lithuania
225 m² Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
FOR SALE IN THE HOUSE OF ONE HIGH, SUBSCIOUS LIFE WITH BASEIN AND FOR THE PURCHASE FULLY COU…

