Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Pool Residential properties for sale in Lithuania
apartments
936
houses
1166
18 properties total found
House
Pustalaukis, Lithuania
337 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 395,000
House
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
198 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 397,000
THE ERDUS HOUSE OF TWO HIGH WITH 12.52 ARS SECTION, POILS BUILD AND WAIT BASEIN IN THE GENER…
House
Abromiskes, Lithuania
183 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 299,000
House
Vaiciuniskes, Lithuania
400 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 399,000
INDUSTRIAL IN THE RAMENTAL COUPTION HOUSE SUDERMS K.! Are you looking for a place that coul…
House
Palanga, Lithuania
576 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 560,000
House
Babriskes, Lithuania
772 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 490,000
THE EMPLOYMENT OF THE EMPLOYMENT EQUIPMENT INDIVIDUAL HOUSE WITH 25 a SECTION, LARGE BASEIN,…
House
Naujokai, Lithuania
271 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 450,000
LIVING HOUSE HOUSE MICCLES, SOURCE OLYTAIN CITY LIBRARY A bright, cozy house with a spaciou…
House
Ginenai, Lithuania
263 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 165,000
IN THE LEAVESTIGATION, A.MERK'S GATVES, A HOUSE ISSUED IN THE LOSS OF NET 34 ARS IN THE SECT…
House
Budiskes, Lithuania
214 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
House
Domeikava, Lithuania
400 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 499,999
PROBANGUS HOUSE IN DOMAIN WITH 24 acres of plot!!! EXCLUSIVE AND PRACTICE FOR EXPLANATORY - …
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
379 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
Holiday home near the Pond of the Pond and the city center GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price…
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
400 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 399,000
House
Naujakiemis, Lithuania
282 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 460,000
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
477 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
323 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 849,000
EXCLUSIVE IN THE PATOGNESS PLACE, ANTAKALNY, ERDVUS HOUSE (322.75 KV.M.) WITH 7.61 ARS SKLYP…
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
323 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 849,000
EXCLUSIVE IN THE PATOGNESS PLACE, ANTAKALNY, ERDVUS HOUSE (322.75 KV.M.) WITH 7.61 ARS SKLYP…
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
323 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 849,000
EXCLUSIVE IN THE PATOGNESS PLACE, ANTAKALNY, ERDVUS HOUSE (322.75 KV.M.) WITH 7.61 ARS SKLYP…
House
Gudeliu Plytine, Lithuania
225 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
FOR SALE IN THE HOUSE OF ONE HIGH, SUBSCIOUS LIFE WITH BASEIN AND FOR THE PURCHASE FULLY COU…
Regions with properties for sale
Taurage
Marijampole
Prienai
Birstonas
Birzai
Raisteniskes
Kedainiai
Radviliskis
Anyksciai
Kulautuva
Kursenai
Mazoji Riese
Zapyskis
Zemieji Rusokai
Vieciunai
Dotnuva
Kalvarija
Sirvintos
Babtai
Svencionys
Properties features in Lithuania
cheap
luxury
