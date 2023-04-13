Latvia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Latvia
New houses in Latvia
All new buildings in Latvia
3
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Latvia
Residential
Apartment in Latvia
House in Latvia
Land in Latvia
Luxury Properties in Latvia
Find an Agent in Latvia
Real estate agencies in Latvia
Agents in Latvia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Latvia
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Latvia
Find an Agent in Latvia
Real estate agencies in Latvia
Agents in Latvia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Latvia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
House
Castle
Cottage
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Latvia
Vidzeme
Riga
Houses
Houses for sale in Riga, Latvia
House
Clear all
72 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
4 room house
Riga, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
195 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 600,000
9 room house
Riga, Latvia
30 Number of rooms
1 492 m²
€ 3,900,000
Doma laukums 1 Total area: 1492 m2 1st floor - commercial: 228 m2 2-5th floors - offic…
3 room house
Riga, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
108 m²
€ 845,000
8 room house
Riga, Latvia
8 Number of rooms
235 m²
€ 570,000
For sale a package of 3 apartments for sale in the center - Dzirnavu 63 Description: Ren…
House
Riga, Latvia
1 830 m²
€ 1,100,000
Торговый центр Lacuks на продажу Арендатор F1 Fitness. Доходность 8%. Здание 2004 г…
4 room house
Riga, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
125 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 300,000
9 room house
Riga, Latvia
20 Number of rooms
1 028 m²
€ 695,000
A house for sale in the center of Riga on Brīvibas iela 194. The composition of the prope…
5 room house
Riga, Latvia
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
326 m²
€ 310,000
For sale a house with a sauna in a quiet area of Teika. Description: - 100% ready to mov…
House
Riga, Latvia
2 026 m²
€ 2,092,500
A residential property on Audeju street 7, Old Riga, is being sold at auction. The buildi…
House
Riga, Latvia
2 927 m²
€ 2,300,000
The owner is selling a building on Pasta Street 6 with a view on river Daugava. Building…
7 room house
Riga, Latvia
12 Number of rooms
4 bath
817 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale an exclusive property on the Bank of the Daugava River, consisting of a residential…
House
Riga, Latvia
602 m²
€ 1,100,000
House
Riga, Latvia
427 m²
€ 1,014,000
Highly liquid investment package for sale, 2 and 3-room apartments on Brivibas street 142. …
House
Riga, Latvia
1 600 m²
€ 5,000,000
The new project - 26 Terbatas Street Central location, entrances from Lāčplēša and Tērbat…
House
Riga, Latvia
350 m²
€ 99,900
There is a unique opportunity to purchase an attic in the center of Riga, with an existing p…
9 room house
Riga, Latvia
10 Number of rooms
535 m²
€ 780,000
Building with land for sale in the center of Riga on Stabu street. The building has 2 flo…
9 room house
Riga, Latvia
30 Number of rooms
2 386 m²
€ 3,500,000
Household in the active center of Riga - at the cross of Blaumana and Terbatas streets. T…
House
Riga, Latvia
317 m²
€ 2,000,000
Single dwelling or rent apartments house in the Old Town for sale. Single dwelling or re…
9 room house
Riga, Latvia
18 Number of rooms
1 421 m²
€ 3,500,000
Brand New construction - Miera 6 Sale of the whole building - 3 500 000 EUR Total area…
House
Riga, Latvia
2 451 m²
€ 3,000,000
Fantastic house for sale in the center of Riga, located across the street from two scenic pa…
House
Riga, Latvia
233 m²
€ 750,000
Completely renovated rental apartment house, renovated in 2021! Located in the yard of the …
House
Riga, Latvia
578 m²
€ 1,100,000
Completely renovated rental apartment building in Grinkalns, completed in 2022! Total area:…
9 room house
Riga, Latvia
12 Number of rooms
1 403 m²
€ 1,600,000
Apartment building for sale - Firsa Sadovņikova iela 19 Total area: 1403 m2 Apartment ar…
3 room house
Riga, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
248 m²
€ 518,000
A row house with 5 rooms, a private terrace overlooking two cardinal directions, with a balc…
3 room house
Riga, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
216 m²
€ 461,000
A row house with 4 rooms, a private terrace overlooking two cardinal directions, with a balc…
3 room house
Riga, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
211 m²
€ 448,000
A row house with 4 rooms, a private terrace overlooking two cardinal directions, with a balc…
3 room house
Riga, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
248 m²
€ 543,000
A row house with 5 rooms, a private terrace overlooking two cardinal directions, with a balc…
4 room house
Riga, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
313 m²
€ 692,000
A two-storey five-room twin villa house for sale in the new Mezaparka Residences project. …
4 room house
Riga, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
254 m²
€ 594,000
A two-storey five-room twin villa house for sale in the new Mezaparka Residences project. …
4 room house
Riga, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
300 m²
€ 698,000
A two-storey five-room twin villa house for sale in the new Mezaparka Residences project. …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Riga, Latvia
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map