3
Realting.com
Latvia
Vidzeme
Riga
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Riga, Latvia
575 properties total found
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
€ 142,000
Silence and nature in the city center - new project Kiepenholm Apartments The apartment i…
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
61 m²
€ 180,000
Silence and nature in the city center - new project Kiepenholm Apartments The apartment i…
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
€ 275,000
Апартаменты на продажу в Тихом центре. Виландес 12 Описание: - квартира в историческом з…
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
138 m²
€ 345,000
Апартаменты на продажу в Тихом центре. Виландес 12 Апартаменты находятся на последнем эта…
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
€ 179,280
For sale 3-room facade apartment in a completely renovated historical building at 10 Birznie…
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
43 m²
€ 160,000
2-room apartment for sale in Skanstes area The apartment consists of: - living room comb…
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
109 m²
€ 320,000
Cozy, bright three-room apartment in the Skanstes Majas project. Layout: - living room c…
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
93 m²
2/7 Floor
€ 395,000
We offer for sale a three-room apartment in one of the most prestigious projects in Riga. A…
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
77 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 115,000
Apartment (77 m2) on the first floor in the active center of the city in front of prestigiou…
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
95 m²
€ 260,000
A three-room apartment for sale in a new project opposite Viesturdārzs park. Planning, li…
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
91 m²
2/7 Floor
€ 354,000
We offer for sale a cozy apartment in an exclusive new project in the Quiet Center of Riga. …
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
124 m²
4/7 Floor
€ 310,000
We offer for sale a bright and stylish apartment in the best area of Riga - a respectable Q…
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2 Number of rooms
70 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 510,000
We offer an elegant, 2-room apartment located on the floor of the building. The apartment i…
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
158 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 1,120,000
We offer to purchase an elegant 4-room three-level apartment. The apartment is offered with …
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2 Number of rooms
90 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 650,000
We offer an elegant, 2-room apartment located on the floor of the building. The apartment i…
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2 Number of rooms
100 m²
4/7 Floor
€ 450,000
Cozy and spacious 2-room apartment in the project "; Centra nams";. The windows offer views …
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2 Number of rooms
90 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 650,000
We offer an elegant, 2-room apartment located on the floor of the building. The apartment i…
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
146 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 970,000
We offer to purchase an elegant 4-room apartment located on the 2nd floor of the building. T…
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
135 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 960,000
We offer an elegant, two-level 3-room apartment located on the 2nd floor of the building. T…
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
117 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 780,000
We offer an elegant, 3-room apartment located on the floor of the building. The apartment i…
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
168 m²
21/23 Floor
€ 385,000
We sell an exclusive apartment with chic views from the 21st floor! The Skanstes Virsotnes p…
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
86 m²
€ 291,000
3-room apartment for sale in a new project Art Luxury House - Strelnieku 7. Layout: 2 bed…
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
153 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 460,000
“ Viesturdārzs ” – a new project that perfectly combines the green environment, the proximit…
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
31 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 39,000
The apartment is in a development area with high potential in a close future.Kitchen separat…
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
265 m²
€ 850,000
Penthouse in a new project in the center of Riga. An apartment with large panoramic windo…
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
€ 180,000
We invite you to view a two-room apartment in a quiet center. The apartment consists of …
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
110 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 450,000
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
157 m²
4/7 Floor
€ 630,000
5 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
162 m²
€ 255,000
Two-storey apartment in one of the greenest areas of Riga - Mezaparka. About the property…
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
79 m²
€ 260,000
An apartment for sale in a building opposite the Kronvalda park. Layout: - The apartment…
