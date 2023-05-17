Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Courland
  4. Engures novads

Lakefront Residential properties for sale in Engures novads, Latvia

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

5 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
5 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
€ 420,000
We offer to buy a 6-room apartment in the Old Town. Investment object, short-term rental …
1 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€ 155,000
Apartment in the new project (2018) in the Quiet Centre Description: - 1 bedroom, living…
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
€ 290,000
Offered for sale 4-room apartment in Bulduri, Kuldigas iela 12. The house bvl was commissio…
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 960,685
We offer an elegant, two-level 3-room apartment located on the 2nd floor of the building. T…
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
€ 577,500
Spacious apartments in a chic complex near the parki n Dzinatri! Description: - The proj…
5 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 330,000
We offer a new 2 -storey house for sale in a cozy village on the bench of the Lielupe river.…
6 room house in Bukulti, Latvia
6 room house
Bukulti, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 438,490
We offer for sale a comfortable family house in Jurmala, on the street. Vasaras, Melluzhi, …
3 room apartment in Terini, Latvia
3 room apartment
Terini, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
€ 290,000
For sale a two-storey apartment in the new Citizen project. Living area: 133.4 m2 Privat…
1 room apartment in Sidgunda, Latvia
1 room apartment
Sidgunda, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 62,936
Apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
Apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 210 m²
€ 3,159,770
Spacious open-plan apartments in the most exclusive project of Jurmala on the seashore. D…
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 3/6
€ 165,517
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 595,000
Spacious penthouse for sale in one of the most exclusive projects in Jurmala KADO KARIM . …

Properties features in Engures novads, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir