Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy
  4. Villas

Villas for sale in Brescia, Italy

Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano
44
Desenzano del Garda
42
Lonato del Garda
30
Sirmione
16
Salo
15
Comunita montana della valle Sabbia
7
Brescia
2
Villa To archive
Clear all
260 properties total found
Villa 9 room villain Salo, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Salo, Italy
18 Number of rooms 5 bath 750 m²
€ 3,600,000
This magnificent property is located in a panoramic area of Salò, immersed in the beautiful …
Villa 4 room villain Roe Volciano, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Roe Volciano, Italy
13 Number of rooms 3 bath 480 m²
€ 2,480,000
It was not definitely by chance that Benito Mussolini established the Italian Social Republi…
Villa 3 room villain Manerba del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Manerba del Garda, Italy
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 296 m²
€ 1,550,000
Garda Haus Padenghe offers prestigious villa with lake view. Built in the 1980s, it stands …
Villa 5 room villain Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 525 m²
€ 4,300,000
In a privileged and dominant position just a few steps from the Desenzano lakefront, we offe…
Villa 6 room villain San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
16 Number of rooms 4 bath 565 m²
€ 6,500,000
San Felice del Benaco is about 35 kilometres east of Brescia. It is on the west coast of Lak…
Villa 4 room villain Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 400 m²
€ 3,700,000
Padenghe Sul Garda is undoubtedly one of the places in southern Garda most often chosen both…
Villa 4 room villain Manerba del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Manerba del Garda, Italy
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 400 m²
€ 7,000,000
Garda Lake presents surprises at every turn, including the small but beautiful town of Maner…
Villa 3 room villain Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 122 m²
€ 900,000
Just above the hills of Salò and only 10 minutes from the Lungolago, in the locality of Mezz…
Villa 2 room villain Cunettone, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Cunettone, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m²
€ 700,000
In a panoramic area on the hills surrounding Salò, with a 360° panorama of the Gulf, we offe…
Villa 3 room villain Brescia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Brescia, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m²
€ 490,000
In Roè Volciano, in the beautiful hamlet of Volciano, surrounded by olive groves and vineyar…
Villa Villain Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa Villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
1 Number of rooms 552 m²
€ 365,000
In the centre of Desenzano del Garda we offer 4 plots of building land in a strategic positi…
Villa 3 room villain Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
15 Number of rooms 5 bath 400 m²
€ 850,000
In a beautiful hilly area Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale a beautiful plot of land with …
Villa Villa 8 roomsin Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 350 m²
€ 450,000
In a beautiful hilly area Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale a beautiful plot with approved…
Villa 3 room villain Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
10 Number of rooms 3 bath 350 m²
€ 950,000
In a central area, just a stone's throw from the main services and conveniences that Desenza…
Villa 4 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
13 Number of rooms 4 bath 473 m²
€ 1,590,000
In the most prestigious area of the city of Lonato del Garda within a prestigious context of…
Villa 4 room villain Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 147 m²
€ 780,000
In Polpenazze del Garda in the characteristic suburb of Picedo, GardaHaus Padenghe offers a …
Villa 3 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 195 m²
€ 525,000
Lonato del Garda, in residential area close to the centre ELEGANT SINGLE VILLA of large dime…
Villa 3 room villain Manerba del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Manerba del Garda, Italy
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 270 m²
€ 1,800,000
Garda Haus Padenghe sul Garda offers an exclusive villa under construction with unique lake …
Villa 2 room villain Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 230 m²
€ 950,000
Surrounded by greenery, this modern villa is represented by spacious, well-lit, airy rooms t…
Villa 4 room villain Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
18 Number of rooms 5 bath 400 m²
€ 1,190,000
Desenzano del Garda, in prestigious area, we offer single villa with lake view. The villa is…
Villa 3 room villain Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 221 m²
€ 2,200,000
Enchanting plot of approx. 1,100/1,200 sqm with approved project for a lakeside villa soon t…
Villa 3 room villain Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 599,000
In Desenzano del Garda, we propose single villa that will soon be completed in a 16-units al…
Villa 2 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
8 Number of rooms 210 m²
€ 1,200,000
The modern and refined villa stands on a plot of about 1200sqm, in a residential area very c…
Villa 2 room villain Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 170 m²
€ 649,000
In Moniga del Garda, convenient to the centre and the main services, GardaHaus Padenghe offe…
Villa 4 room villain Salo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Salo, Italy
9 Number of rooms 4 bath 350 m²
€ 900,000
Detached villa in a very quiet and with views overlooking the hills, not far from the histor…
Villa 4 room villain Manerba del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Manerba del Garda, Italy
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m²
€ 800,000
Villa 3 room villain Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
9 Number of rooms 4 bath 380 m²
€ 1,570,000
In Moniga del Garda, in a quiet and reserved context of only villas a few steps from the lak…
Villa 9 room villain Salo, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Salo, Italy
18 Number of rooms 5 bath 750 m²
€ 3,600,000
This magnificent property is located in a panoramic area of Salò, immersed in the beautiful …
Villa 3 room villain Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
8 Number of rooms 6 bath 336 m²
€ 1,560,000
Luxury, Design, Privacy and Relaxation these are the key words that define this new construc…
Villa 3 room villain Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 312 m²
€ 1,450,000
Luxury, Design, Privacy and Relaxation these are the key words that define this new construc…

Properties features in Brescia, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir