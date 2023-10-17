Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Israel

Residential properties for sale in Israel

Jerusalem District
155
Jerusalem
151
Tel Aviv District
52
Tel Aviv-Yafo
39
Herzliya
10
Center District
3
Ramat Gan
3
225 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Luxury apartment for sale with an amazing, unobstructed sea view, in one of the most sought …
€3,71M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace in Ramat Gan, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace
Ramat Gan, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
Luxury exclusive listing- 2 penthouses on the 30th floor of the prestigious Elite tower in R…
€2,63M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Exclusive listing for sale High above, spanning half a floor of the penthouse floors in …
€10,04M
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with terrace in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with terrace
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Exclusive listing for sale- Park Tzamaret in the W Tower Located on the 14th floor of the W …
€1,59M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 673 m²
Gorgeous house with amazing seaview in Herzliya Pituach for sale. The house was renovated in…
Price on request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Israel, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Israel, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Two gorgeous penthouses for sale in North Tel-Aviv (cohav ha tzafon neighborhood) in a luxur…
€8,84M
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Ramat Gan, Israel
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Ramat Gan, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 274 m²
Lovely new apartment in the prestigious high-line tower right at the famous Bursa in Ramat G…
€1,53M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Luxury duplex penthouse for sale in Kerem Hateimanim (Yemenite Quarter) For Sale on Malan St…
€3,11M
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with garden, gym in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with garden, gym
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
New, luxury project in a preservation building with various units for sale- completed within…
€930,774
6 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
6 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
New, luxurious project in a preservation building on the prestigious and sought-after Rothsc…
€4,46M
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
New, luxurious project in a preservation building on the prestigious and sought-after Rothsc…
€2,58M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Ramat Gan, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Ramat Gan, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Exclusive Listing- penthouse for sale in Ramat Gan. A stunning duplex penthouse with an …
€1,14M
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Apartment for sale on Jerusalem Boulevard, Jaffa near great shops, restaurants about a 5 min…
€1,27M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 467 m²
Magnificent, luxury and full- sea-view penthouse for sale with 3 balconies and private rooft…
€15,21M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 575 m²
Own a piece of Tel-Aviv’s history. Ultra-luxurious boutique project for sale in Tel-Aviv…
€10,41M
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
NEW, EXCLUSIVE LISTING – 2 INVESTMENT APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN HEART OF TEL-AVIV Investme…
€745,575
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
​  Own a piece of Tel-Aviv’s history.  Ultra-luxurious boutique project for sale in Te…
€1,09M
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Herzliya, Israel
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Exclusive Project. The Perfect investment opportunity. Luxury 3 room apartments available in…
€1,23M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with garden, gym in Herzliya, Israel
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with garden, gym
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
2 different duplex garden apartments available in a gorgeous, new luxury project for sale in…
€2,06M
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 272 m²
EXCLUSIVE NEW LUXURY BOUTIQUE BUILDING FOR SALE IN TEL-AVIV –  Luxury boutique project fo…
€6,98M
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, gym in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, gym
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Lovely apartment for sale in the sought-after Blue Towers with sea-view and walking distance…
€2,32M
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Herzliya, Israel
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Ideal investment for enjoying and renting- a gorgeous apartment for sale at the Herzliya Mar…
€1,60M
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
New, incredible project for sale on the famous Montefiore Street, right next to Allenby- whi…
€1,18M
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Lovely apartments for sale in a new complex in the heart of Florentin near the famous Herzl …
€824,195
Villa 6 room villa with elevator, with sea view, with terrace in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Villa 6 room villa with elevator, with sea view, with terrace
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 970 m²
Lovely and historic townhouse undergoing renovations in the heart of Tel-Aviv’s famous white…
€11,95M
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 806 m²
Exclusive new listing – a plot of land for sale in the most requested area of the beautiful …
€4,30M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Israel, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Israel, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Exclusive new listing- A stunning penthouse with a large balcony and an open view in a o…
€1,72M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Netanya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 354 m²
Beautiful new project in the infamous Ir Yamim area of Netanya- project scheduled to finish …
€3,47M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with elevator, with air conditioning in Israel, Israel
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with elevator, with air conditioning
Israel, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Penthouse + apartments for sale in a brand-new urban-chic project, located on the famous Evn…
€1,28M
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Netanya, Israel
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Netanya, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Gorgeous, luxury apartments for sale in a brand-new building of 15 floors, right on the sea,…
€1,58M

Property types in Israel

apartments
houses

Properties features in Israel

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury

About Israel

Also known as the state of Israel, a developed country located in Western Asia. It shares its borders with Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, West Bank, and the Gaza Strip. Having a long and diverse history dating back to the earliest migration of the hominids out of Africa. It has since then been the center stage of various battles, religious conquests, reigns, and revolts. Although it has a long and bloody history, it is a developed country with one of the largest economies in the world. Its capital city is Jerusalem which is well known for its religious significance and importance.

Tourism in Israel

A popular tourist destination, has a reputation of having more museums per capita than any country in the world. Combined with other religious monuments, historical architecture, heritage sites, and ecotourism, it is one of the most visited countries in the world. Tourism is the major contributor to the countries economy drawing in visitors numbering in millions each year. Jerusalem is the most visited destination in Israel and is considered to be a holy city for many religions such as Judaism, Islam, and Christianity.

Real estate — Is it a sensible investment?

Though there is a popular misconception that Israel is a war-torn country, it is actually one of the safest places to live. Combined with the fact that it has a high-income economy, it is one of the best choices to invest in real estate. From houses, apartments, luxury villas, there are a lot of different choices that you can opt for by choosing a trustworthy real estate agent. There are no restrictions on buying property except for a few areas that have land disputes. However, the process of acquiring property is relatively short and sweet that makes it an ideal choice for investment. Due to its large cultural and historical significance, Israel is on track to grow consistently over the next few years. 
 

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir