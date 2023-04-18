Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Bavaria
  4. Landkreis Muenchen

Residential properties for sale in Landkreis Muenchen, Germany

Gruenwald
1
Haar
1
Ottobrunn
1
4 properties total found
Condo 3 roomsin Ottobrunn, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Ottobrunn, Germany
3 Number of rooms 82 m² Number of floors 5
€ 870,000
3 bedroom apartment on the ground floor of an apartment building in the central district of …
1 room studio apartmentin Kreuzpullach, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Kreuzpullach, Germany
1 Number of rooms 42 m² Number of floors 4
€ 430,000
1 bedroom apartment in good condition in the central district of Munich. Individual plumbin…
1 room studio apartmentin Haar, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Haar, Germany
1 Number of rooms 59 m² Number of floors 3
€ 570,000
The 1-room attic apartment with a rooftop terrace is located on the 3rd floor in a house in …
Villa 9 room villain Gruenwald, Germany
Villa 9 room villa
Gruenwald, Germany
10 Number of rooms 490 m² Number of floors 2
€ 11,500,000
10-room villa with an elevator with a large plot in the prestigious area of Munich - Grunwal…

Properties features in Landkreis Muenchen, Germany

with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir