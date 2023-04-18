Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Hamburg
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Hamburg, Germany

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartmentin Hamburg, Germany
2 room apartment
Hamburg, Germany
183 m²
€ 2,250,000
The stylish apartment is located in a modern house in the Holzhafen district of Hamburg, bet…

Properties features in Hamburg, Germany

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir