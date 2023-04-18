Frequently asked questions about real estate in Hamburg, Germany
How much does a one-bedroom apartment in Hamburg cost on average?
The cost of a one-bedroom apartment varies depending on its location. In the city center, a square meter of this type of real estate is estimated at 8-9 thousand euros, and in the suburbs - 5-7 thousand euros. The price is also affected by the newness of housing. In new buildings, two-bedroom apartments are traditionally worth 10-20% more than in older houses.
What areas of Hamburg are considered the best for buying a home?
Buyers are most interested in real estate in Hamburg, located in Altona and Harburg. Both neighborhoods are centrally located, offering all the necessary infrastructure. Buyers who value living in natural surroundings choose Wandsbeck. In this suburban neighborhood near Bramfelder Lake, you can buy an apartment in Hamburg or a house in the private sector.
What are the advantages of buying real estate in Hamburg?
Buying property in Hamburg is a sound investment. The price per square meter here annually increases by 4-5%, which allows profitable property resale. Buying real estate also opens the way to a Schengen multi visa. It gives the right to stay in the country for up to 3 months every six months.