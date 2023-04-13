Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France

Grasse
366
Nice
59
Draguignan
12
Marseille
7
Cannes
4
Vallauris
4
Avignon
3
Beausoleil
3
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
476 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
123 m²
€ 1,090,000
Nice - Centre - In a beautiful building dating from 1949 Bright and comfortable apartment re…
3 room apartmentin Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
155 m²
€ 895,000
Port-Garibaldi, Beautifully located in the heart of the Port and Garibaldi, a very beautiful…
3 room apartmentin Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
86 m²
€ 810,000
Magnificent 4-room apartment, 86 sq m, with elevator, on the 2nd floor out of 3, in a pretty…
Apartmentin Nice, France
Apartment
Nice, France
187 m²
€ 1,197,000
2 room apartmentin Nice, France
2 room apartment
Nice, France
131 m²
€ 2,750,000
EXCLUSIVE. Michaël Zingraf Real Estate Nice offers you a luxury Hotel Bed and Breakfast of 1…
3 room apartmentin Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
83 m²
€ 939,000
In the heart of the Cimiez-Monastery residential area, known as the antique cradle of Nice, …
4 room apartmentin Nice, France
4 room apartment
Nice, France
300 m²
€ 3,772,000
Exceptional apartment in a 19-century mansion situated in the Fabron neighborhood of Nice, b…
3 room apartmentin Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
117 m²
€ 1,225,000
Cimiez, in one of the most sought-after areas of Nice : magnificent 5-room duplex apartment …
3 room apartmentin Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
125 m²
€ 2,580,000
Located in Mont Boron, one of the most prestigious and demanded areas of Nice, a beautiful a…
2 room apartmentin Nice, France
2 room apartment
Nice, France
115 m²
€ 1,250,000
In a luxurious secured residence with a swimming pool located next to Villefranche-sur-Mer, …
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
80 m²
€ 2,250,000
This prestigious flat, available for sale in Villefranche-Sur-Mer, will seduce you with its …
3 room apartmentin Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
152 m²
€ 3,200,000
SOLE AGENTS - In Cannes, elegant apartment for sale located on the 6th floor of a recent bu…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Antibes, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Antibes, France
144 m²
€ 852,000
Family apartment to renovate available for sale of 144 m² with terrace of 48m² in Juan Les P…
3 room apartmentin Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
92 m²
€ 1,580,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform proposes you in one of the most beautifu…
Apartmentin Cannes, France
Apartment
Cannes, France
90 m²
€ 3,380,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you in a high standing residence,…
5 room apartmentin Le Cannet, France
5 room apartment
Le Cannet, France
336 m²
€ 1,850,000
In a gated and secure residence with a swimming pool, this triplex apartment of 336 sqm come…
4 room apartmentin Cannes, France
4 room apartment
Cannes, France
170 m²
€ 3,150,000
Exceptional penthouse with a living surface of approximately 170 m² in a luxury residence in…
4 room apartmentin Le Cannet, France
4 room apartment
Le Cannet, France
147 m²
€ 1,155,000
Just like a villa, for a very beautiful duplex apartment of 170m2 (140m2 Carrez), with outdo…
3 room apartmentin Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
140 m²
€ 1,790,000
Beautiful apartment entirely renovated with exceptional materials. This 139m2 roof top villa…
5 room apartmentin Cannes, France
5 room apartment
Cannes, France
199 m²
€ 2,700,000
Superb apartment-villa in a charming building ideally located in a calm area near the city c…
4 room apartmentin Cannes, France
4 room apartment
Cannes, France
220 m²
€ 3,490,000
Beautiful 5-room apartment in a luxury residence with a living surface of approximately 220 …
3 room apartmentin Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
95 m²
€ 889,000
Located on the famous street of Antibes, a few steps from the Palais des Congrès, we offer t…
3 room apartmentin Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
186 m²
€ 1,990,000
CANNES OXFORD : Located in the prestigious district of Oxford, near the city cen…
3 room apartmentin Cap-d Ail, France
3 room apartment
Cap-d Ail, France
87 m²
€ 1,800,000
Magnificent new apartment of about 87 sqm located in a former palace in the residential dist…
2 room apartmentin Cannes, France
2 room apartment
Cannes, France
75 m²
€ 2,490,000
REF: 062022-002. Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom apartment offering a total of 75m2, with wo…
2 room apartmentin Cannes, France
2 room apartment
Cannes, France
96 m²
€ 1,150,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform proposes to you in the residential distr…
4 room apartmentin Le Cannet, France
4 room apartment
Le Cannet, France
180 m²
€ 3,190,000
Exceptional penthouse, completely renovated, with private swimming pool on the terrace on th…
6 room apartmentin Cannes, France
6 room apartment
Cannes, France
248 m²
€ 3,200,000
Large apartment of approx. 248 sqm situated on the Boulevard de La Croisette, large terrace …
3 room apartmentin Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
158 m²
€ 2,500,000
Located on the last floor, duplex apartment of 160 m2 with exceptional view on the sea and t…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Nice, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Nice, France
110 m²
€ 1,650,000
This property is offered for sale by Côte d'Azur International Realty. In the heart of the "…

Properties features in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir