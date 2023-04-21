Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Šibenik-Knin County, Croatia

23 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 2,850,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Sibenik, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 5,300,000
For sale is a fantastic luxury villa located in the vicinity of Sibenik, just 15 meters from…
Villa 9 room villa in Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
19 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,450,000
For sale is an apartment building located in the suburbs of Rogoznica near the sea. All apar…
Villa 5 room villa in Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale an exclusive three-story villa of 377 m2, located in a quiet location in Rogoznitsa…
Villa 5 room villa in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Sibenik, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
For sale a new luxury villa of 175 m2, located in a quiet location near Sibenik, 900 m from …
Villa 4 room villa in Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,700,000
For sale a beautiful newly built two-story villa of 300 m2, located in the suburbs of Rogozn…
Villa 5 room villa in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Sibenik, Croatia
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 4
€ 750,000
OPPORTUNITY! PRICE IS DAMAGED! For sale is a beautiful new house located in the suburbs of S…
Villa 3 room villa in Primosten, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Primosten, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 4,400,000
For sale a luxurious, newly built villa of 250 m2, located right by the sea in a picturesque…
Villa 4 room villa in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Sibenik, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 995,000
For sale is a beautiful new two-storey villa located in a picturesque village in the vicinit…
Villa 4 room villa in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Sibenik, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,460,000
Luxury villa for sale at the construction stage, the completion of which is expected by the …
Villa 4 room villa in Primosten, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Primosten, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
For sale is a spacious newly built luxury villa located in the suburbs of Primosten, just 80…
Villa 4 room villa in Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,480,000
For sale is a beautiful villa located in a charming coastal town near Rogoznica, just 150 me…
Villa 4 room villa in Primosten, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Primosten, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,950,000
For sale a new luxury villa with sea views located on a hill in the suburbs of Primosten. Th…
Villa 9 room villa in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Sibenik, Croatia
12 Number of rooms 9 bath Number of floors 2
€ 2,950,000
EXCLUSIVE AGENCY SALE! A property for sale, located in a quiet location in a coastal town n…
Villa 4 room villa in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Sibenik, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
EXCLUSIVE SALES AGENCY! A property for sale, located in a quiet location in a coastal town …
Villa 6 room villa in Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
9 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
A large modern villa with sea views for sale, located in a charming seaside village near Rog…
Villa 4 room villa in Primosten, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Primosten, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
A beautiful new villa for sale in a lively coastal town in the suburbs of Primošten. …
Villa 3 room villa in Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 4
€ 1,300,000
A beautiful villa for sale in the first row to the sea, located in a quiet bay near the coas…
Villa 3 room villa in Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
We sell an extremely spacious newly built villa, situated near costal town of Rogoznica. Tha…
Villa 4 room villa in Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,600,000
We sell a new luxury villa situated in first row to the sea, near Trogir. The villa is locat…
Villa 4 room villa in Primosten, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Primosten, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 290 m²
€ 1,750,000
Primošten, an attractive villa under construction characterized by modern design, located on…
Villa 3 room villa in Zecevo Rogoznicko, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Zecevo Rogoznicko, Croatia
4 bath 100 m²
€ 680,000
This 2010. stone villa will make you feel like you are living a dream right in the middle of…
Villa 5 room villa in Ljubotic, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Ljubotic, Croatia
4 bath 219 m²
€ 885,000
Welcome to this unique, statement piece property near one of the most beautiful sites in Cro…

Properties features in Šibenik-Knin County, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
