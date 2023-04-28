Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Opcina Bale

Residential properties for sale in Opcina Bale, Croatia

5 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa in Opcina Bale, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa
Opcina Bale, Croatia
3 bath 1 850 m²
€ 545,000
Sv. Petar – Central Istria Top new villa with pool ISTRIA – CROATIA A great new villa – Is…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Bale, Croatia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Bale, Croatia
1 bath 150 m² Number of floors 3
€ 299,000
BALE Stone house with 107m2 newly renovated ISTRIA – CROATIA   Another insider tip…
Bungalow 3 rooms in Opcina Bale, Croatia
Bungalow 3 rooms
Opcina Bale, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 400 m²
€ 270,000
SVETI PETAR AM WALDE New bungalow with 70m2 and pool in a private quiet location ISTRIA – …
Castle in Opcina Bale, Croatia
Castle
Opcina Bale, Croatia
€ 420,000
Villa 3 room villa in Bale, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Bale, Croatia
3 bath 210 m²
€ 500,000
In Istria County, Croatia, Bale is a settlement and municipality. Castrum Vallis, a Roman st…

