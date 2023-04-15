Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in City of Zagreb, Croatia

3 room housein Gornji cehi, Croatia
3 room house
Gornji cehi, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m² Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
I25320 Ulica Mladena Fiolića
7 room housein Velika Mlaka, Croatia
7 room house
Velika Mlaka, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 185 m² Number of floors 4
€ 290,000
I24984 Ivana Lackovića
6 room housein Stupnicki Obrez, Croatia
6 room house
Stupnicki Obrez, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 193 m² Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
I24999 Kraljevečki brijegi
4 room housein City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 309 m² Number of floors 1
€ 449,000
I24936 Donji Dragonožec
6 room housein Micevec, Croatia
6 room house
Micevec, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 147 m² Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
I24140 Novi Petruševec II
House 1 bathroomin City of Zagreb, Croatia
House 1 bathroom
City of Zagreb, Croatia
1 bath 62 m² Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
I23584 Vodovodna
5 room housein Micevec, Croatia
5 room house
Micevec, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 168 m² Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
I23517 Novi Petruševec II
4 room housein Ivanja Reka, Croatia
4 room house
Ivanja Reka, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 180 m² Number of floors 2
€ 240,001
I23454 Struge
9 room housein Gornji cehi, Croatia
9 room house
Gornji cehi, Croatia
9 Number of rooms 354 m²
€ 830,000
I21999 Malomlačka

