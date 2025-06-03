Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. City of Zagreb
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in City of Zagreb, Croatia

villas
24
House Delete
Clear all
47 properties total found
6 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
6 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
I29323 Gjurkov put
$376,432
Leave a request
4 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 1
I27359 Gračanska cesta
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 254 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR SALE, ZAGREB, MAKSIMIR, LAŠĆINSKE LEDINE, 255m2.A luxuriously equipped and superbl…
$863,569
Leave a request
6 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
6 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
I28951 Mikulići
$608,935
Leave a request
8 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
8 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 8
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 4
I23554 Jurjevska
$879,187
Leave a request
7 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
7 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
I24329 Gospodska
$653,221
Leave a request
5 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
5 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury villa Sestine with land 820 m2Exclusive villa on 4 floors is located in the elite res…
$1,10M
Leave a request
6 room house in Gradska cetvrt Brezovica, Croatia
6 room house
Gradska cetvrt Brezovica, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
I25025 Trpučanska
$492,683
Leave a request
2 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
2 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 1
I29072 Miroševečka cesta
$275,681
Leave a request
6 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
6 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 180 m²
I20679 Gračani
$276,529
Leave a request
4 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
I28510 Gracanska Cesta
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
I21628 Bukovac
$190,252
Leave a request
5 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
5 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 1
I22569 Dominika Mandića
$464,567
Leave a request
6 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
6 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 333 m²
Number of floors 1
I28401 Otona Ivekovića
$664,292
Leave a request
7 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
7 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
I25814 Artičekova
$441,754
Leave a request
3 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
I28628 Samoborska
$220,324
Leave a request
House in City of Zagreb, Croatia
House
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 2
I29025 Kolarinščak
$49,822
Leave a request
7 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
7 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 297 m²
I10907 Gračani
$653,222
Leave a request
4 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 356 m²
Number of floors 1
I27141 Aleja seljačke bune
$552,470
Leave a request
5 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
5 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 414 m²
Number of floors 2
I26778 Kancelak
Price on request
Leave a request
6 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
6 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 280 m²
I20295 Varovićeva
$370,896
Leave a request
House 10 rooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
House 10 rooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 10
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
I27661 Gajnički vidikovac II. 30
$332,146
Leave a request
3 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
I24851 Laščinska
$298,933
Leave a request
9 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
9 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 9
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
I25336 Bučarova
$730,720
Leave a request
7 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
7 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 379 m²
Number of floors 2
I23699 Kalabarevo vrelo
$752,156
Leave a request
6 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
6 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
I28116 Gornje Prekržje 48
Price on request
Leave a request
9 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
9 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 9
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 2
I26604 Poljudska
$409,647
Leave a request
House 12 rooms in Adamovec, Croatia
House 12 rooms
Adamovec, Croatia
Rooms 12
Area 1 249 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique estate in a green oasis This impressive property is located in a quiet corner of Z…
$7,75M
Leave a request
4 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 591 m²
Number of floors 2
I14752 Gramača
$2,33M
Leave a request
House in Adamovec, Croatia
House
Adamovec, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
I28669 Goranec
$107,394
Leave a request

Properties features in City of Zagreb, Croatia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go