Apartments for sale in Tsarevo, Bulgaria

11 properties total found
2 room apartment in Tsarevo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Tsarevo, Bulgaria
68 m² 4 Floor
€ 73,010
ID 29526930We offer for sale a 2-room apartment on the first line of the sea in the 4-star R…
2 room apartment in Sinemorets, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sinemorets, Bulgaria
84 m² 1 Floor
€ 67,320
ID 30945360Complex "Apolonia Palace" SinemoretsPrice: 68 000 euroLocality: SinemoretsRooms: …
2 room apartment in Tsarevo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Tsarevo, Bulgaria
71 m² 2 Floor
€ 82,566
Apartment in Ahtopol, Bulgaria
Apartment
Ahtopol, Bulgaria
45 m² 5 Floor
€ 48,411
ID 22036435For sale it is offered: Studio in the Escada Beach complex with sea view.Cost: 48…
2 room apartment in Tsarevo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Tsarevo, Bulgaria
76 m² 1 Floor
€ 65,913
28813800Apartments in the complex on the first line are offered for saleLocality: Tsarevo ( …
2 room apartment in Tsarevo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Tsarevo, Bulgaria
75 m² 4 Floor
€ 101,430
# 27897620 We offer a spacious and bright one-bedroom apartment on the first line of the sea…
Apartment in Ahtopol, Bulgaria
Apartment
Ahtopol, Bulgaria
65 m²
€ 70,000
2 room apartment in Tsarevo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Tsarevo, Bulgaria
101 m² 2 Floor
€ 99,000
For sale: Apartment with 1 bedroom in the apartment hotel "Vris" Cost: 88000 EuroLocality: T…
Apartment in Tsarevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Tsarevo, Bulgaria
Price on request
KVADRAT agency for sale "Holiday complex of residential buildings with commercial are…
2 room apartment in Tsarevo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Tsarevo, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 57,000
Vasiliko I, II and III are buildings located on the southern Black Sea coast only 150 meters…
1 room apartment in Tsarevo, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Tsarevo, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 45 m²
€ 46,000

